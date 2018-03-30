Strange Tales of Reality Rifts and Inter-Dimensional Slips

Long the domain of science fiction, the idea of alternate realities and multiple dimensions beyond our own has in recent years become more accepted as possibly real. No longer is it completely out of the question that there may be parallel worlds co-existing beside our own, perhaps even seeping over to mingle with ours. With the knowledge that there may be perhaps a multiverse full of overlapping worlds, it is only natural to wonder if travel and interaction between these worlds is possible, and according to a selection of very strange reports it has perhaps already happened. Here we will look at a selection of rather bizarre accounts of people who have had experiences that seem to suggest they have peered beyond or even stepped through that barrier between realities for reasons we may never understand.

Some of these reality shifts seem to involve people wandering about through dimensions or even time itself. One account given by a poster in a 2013 comment on a dimensional shift forum on the Unexplained Mysteries website seems to suggest that some sort of rift in space-time was experienced, in which someone from perhaps an alternate reality apparently stepped right into ours. The poster says that one day at work her co-worker came into the break room during lunch break and they chatted about their day as usual before things started to get strange. The commenter explains what happened next thus:

One thing she always carries with her is an orange water bottle. It was during this conversation, she placed her orange water bottle on the table next to the table I was sitting at. She told me to keep an eye on it as she ran to the bathroom. A couple minutes later, she emerged from the bathroom, took her water bottle and told me she’d see me up at the front of the store. I thought nothing of it. About five minutes later, my other friend came into the break room. In addition to being close friends, he was also my direct supervisor at the time. He came in exhausted and a little angry because our store had no coverage that night for the area he needed. I mentioned that I had just been talking to the girl who was scheduled to cover that area. It’s important to mention that this girl, and my supervisor friend were dating at the time as well. I mentioned how she had just come into the break room and said she would see me up front. My friend instantly said that was impossible because she was not scheduled to work that night, hence the fact we had no coverage. I was very adamant that I had just had a solid ten minute conversation with her; and he kept insisting she wasn’t even there! I even went as far as describing what she was wearing and the fact that she was carrying her orange water bottle, and even where she had placed her bottle down on the table. It was then my friend mentioned something interesting. He said that every other time she was in the break room with someone, she always set her bottle down at the same table that person was at, never an empty table. Why wouldn’t she set it down with me rather than the table next to me? I continued to insist I had spoken with her. I insisted so much that my friend actually called her on his phone so that I could talk with her directly and she could confirm that she was actually out of town! I did speak with her over the phone and she indeed mentioned that she was about three hours out of town with a couple of her girlfriends. I even spoke quickly with each of her girlfriends that were with her. The strangest part followed very shortly afterward. Another employee entered the break room for his lunch just as I had hung up the phone; he proceeded to say that he had overheard me having a full out conversation with someone as he was walking up front to get his food. He said he had waited to see who I was speaking with, but no one ever came out of the break room.

Was this a visitor from perhaps a parallel dimension making contact with our own? Another apparent interdimensional visitor was apparently conjured up during an experiment using magnetic fields on the human brain. According to an article entitled Dimensional Shifts, by a Jerry W. Decker, he was contacted by a man named Walter Rawls, who had allegedly had a rather surreal experience while experimenting with monopolar magnets in a mask placed over the brain’s pineal gland. Rawls claimed that over the course of the odd experiment, he began to notice an indistinct shadowy figure that would walk through his room only to seemingly pass through the wall and vanish. At no point did the mysterious figure seem to be aware that Rawls was there. The figure allegedly made regular appearances, and became more and more clear and detailed over the coming weeks as the experiment progressed, and it also seemed to show more awareness that someone else was there, such as glancing in Rawls’ direction. Decker wrote of what happened next thus:

The third week, while busy working on documents, Walter noticed a change in the room. When he looked up, the wall had dissolved away and he was looking at a small hill where a man and woman sat beneath a tree. It was the same ghostly male figure who he had seen on the other occasions. He sat quit still, watching this pastoral scene for several minutes. The man looked over toward Walter and appeared startled. It was as if he clearly SAW Walter this time and possibly recognized Walter as the ghost that he had seen the previous week! The image faded away and the wall restored to its normal condition. From that moment on, Walter never used the pineal stimulator again.

Did Rawls make contact with an alternate reality? In other cases, the witnesses themselves seem to have been transported to another time or place through some sort of reality shift. One very bizarre case was mentioned in Brad Steiger’s book The Reality Game and How to Win It, and concerns a man named Charles W. Ingersoll, of Cloquet, Minnesota. In 1955, Ingersoll made his first trip to the Grand Canyon, bringing along his brand new, top-of-the-line camera along with him. According to the report, a week after returning to Michigan he chanced upon an old Grand Canyon travelogue dated 1948 in a book store and he purchased it. Much to his surprise, he found within its pages a picture of him there at the Grand Canyon in 1948, which was remarkably odd because his first trip there had been in 1955, a full 7 years later. Oddly, he had actually planned to go to the Grand Canyon in 1948 but had cancelled his trip at the time. Even odder still, in the 1948 picture he was holding his new camera manufactured in 1955. How could he have appeared in a picture from 1948 in a place he wouldn’t go to for another 7 years? Was this some glimpse into a parallel dimension in which he had taken his planned 1948 trip? If so, then why was he holding a 1955 camera? Who knows?

Other witnesses claim to have also travelled through time and/or space through some sort of dimensional slip as well. One intriguing case comes from a poster on a ThoughtCo forum on interdimensional rifts, who claims that in 1976 he had been in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Lewis, in Tacoma, Washington. He claims that one evening he went out to meet up with a friend for a 9 PM appointment and went towards a movie theater in order to get a look at the time. As he approached, his vision became foggy for some reason and he became a bit unsteady on his feet, and he would explain what happened next thus:

Then the weirdest thing happened. I started to cross the street… and the next thing I knew my vision was clearing up and I was standing in front of the ticket counter inside the theater lobby! I had a ferocious headache and my legs felt very unsteady. I recovered a little, but that headache was something else. I bowed and started rubbing my forehead. After a minute or so, I heard a gasp. I looked up and there was this pretty girl on the other side of the counter with a suprised look on her face. She asked me how I got in! With the throbbing pain in my head, I looked at her and didn’t know how to answer her. I was confused. I started to walk toward the counter and she backed away. Now she had a scared look on her face! She asked me again how I got in. I looked up at the wall behind her. There was a clock hanging there. I started to mutter, “What time is it?” She then told me I had better leave or she’ll call the police. I felt so weird; it’s hard to explain. I felt like I had broken through into a territory I didn’t recognize. I stood there for a few minutes. That’s when the girl went into the back room. I could hear her talking to someone. I turned around and started to walk toward the entrance. That’s when this big guy came out of the back room, walked around the counter and before I could say anything, grabbed me by the arm, pulled me toward the entry way, unlocked the door and shoved me outside. He told me to get out of there and went back inside. I still couldn’t figure out what was going on. I stood there looking around rubbing my head. Then it dawned on me. The time on the clock read past midnight! I looked back at the theater. It had the “CLOSED” sign on the front door! The girl and the guy were still there looking at me. Then the big guy opened the door again and warned me that if I didn’t leave that instant he was going to kick me in the butt. So I started to walk away, still confused, and as I was walking I heard the guy say, “I don’t know how you got inside with the door being locked, but you better not come back!” The headache eventually went away and I never did meet my friend.

It is hard just to tell what was going on here, but it seems like some sort of inter dimensional melding. Another witness going by the name of Kathleen S. gave her own account of a curious experience she had in 1986 in New York. She claims that she had been driving along the road between White Plains and the Throgs Neck Bridge on her way to Bayside, Queens, and that she had been approaching the toll bridge on the Hutchinson River Parkway when she realized that she had missed her exit. Since she had only gone a short way beyond it she pulled a perhaps stupid maneuver by backing up against traffic and swerving over the shoulder of the road, much to the irritation of other drivers, who honked their horns and shouted at her. She managed to get to the exit to continue on her way without incident, and that was when she heard a police siren behind her and pulled over. She explains the rest of her unnerving experience as follows:

As I pulled over, I looked in the rear view mirror. The policeman that was getting out of the patrol car was the scariest one I had ever seen. Never mind the boots and the hat and the sunglasses, he just looked completely mean. I looked down at my lap and said out loud, “Dear God, I’d rather be anywhere but here.” I went into my pocketbook to get my license, and when I looked up, my car and I were sitting on the side of the entrance to the Throgs Neck Bridge — well beyond the Hutchinson River Parkway, which I hadn’t driven yet. The 25 cent toll was still on the tray in my car. I had this funny feeling that I was frozen and I did feel stiff, so I flexed my wrists, rubbed my eyes and looked again. I was still on the entrance to the bridge — a good 20 miles beyond the Hutchinson River Parkway. In order for this to happen, my car and I would have had to have been lifted in the air and placed back down 20 miles up the road.

After sitting for about 20 minutes in shock, I put the car in gear and drove over the bridge. Just beyond the bridge was my neighborhood. I always wondered what the cop saw. Did he see me vanish? Did it just “un-happen” for him? I will never know.

Another strange glitch in reality that could be either dimensional shifting or teleportation was described in an article entitled Reality Shifts: What Happens to Those Who Slip Between the Cracks of Time and Space? by a P.M.H. Atwater, L.H.D. In the case, a T.L. of Fort Worth, Texas, drove from Darby, Montana, to Missoula, to visit friends. He ended up staying late and got back on the road at around 2 in the morning. Making his way through a hilly, winding portion of road, he suddenly encountered a herd of 20 or 30 horses that seemed to appear out of nowhere to begin crossing the road. Since the appearance of the animals so suddenly bloomed out of the darkness into his headlights there was no real way for TL to stop in time and he closed his eyes and braced for impact. When the crash didn’t come as expected he warily opened his eyes and was shocked to find that he had somehow been instantly transported well up the road past the herd. He would say, “It was as if I and my car were ‘transported’ to the other side of the herd.”

Did he slip through reality or phase into some other dimension? It is hard to say. Adding to all of these strange accounts of inter-dimensional shifts and reality bending are those who claim to have been to places that don’t even seem to exist, at least not in this reality. One comes from a commenter who claims her husband and 12-year-old son had been in Molong in NSW, Australia, looking for property to buy when he chanced across a ranch with a “For Sale” sign and details for the real estate agent. They even apparently ventured up to the house and peered in to find it abandoned. She would say of what happened next:

On his return home a few days later, we rang up the agent and asked for further details about the property, as we were interested in purchasing it. The agent had no idea what we were talking about and insisted that he had no properties for sale on that road. A week later, my husband and I drove to Molong to have a look at the farm ourselves. We drove up and down the whole road until we were almost to the next town. All that he could recognize was a water tank on the hill, a creek and some trees where the house used to be. There was no gate, drive, real estate sign… or house.

Another disappearing property was relayed by a poster on ThoughtCo by a commenter called Richard P, who says that in the 1930s his mother had a very strange experience with a vanishing boarding house seemingly from another dimension. He would say of the account thus:

My great-grandfather Valentine was living in a boarding house a few blocks from his daughter, my grandmother Sarah. One day Sarah got word that her father was not only about to be evicted, but was about to be committed to a mental institution. When she got to the boarding house, my great-grandfather was shaking and drooling. She looked at her dad and said,”Pop, Do you want to come live with me?” Her dad inquired, “Do you have the room?” She replied, “We’ll make room.” So, my great-grandfather moved in with his daughter and her children. According to my mother, a few days after that incident, the boarding house and landlady disappeared. There had been no explosion, it was not torn down, not moved. It simply vanished as if it never existed.

Just about as strange is a report from a commenter Jacob Dedman, who seems to have stumbled across a lagoon and entity from another reality. He claims that as he was on a hiking trip when he got separated from his group and came to the edge of a cliff overlooking a small lagoon as he looked for them. As he stood there the ledge gave way and he began to fall, and he says:

As I started to fall, the thought of my death began flowing through my mind. Before I reached the halfway point of my fall, I saw a strange shadow approach me out of the corner of my eye. The form of a black-haired woman appeared from the shadow dressed in what appeared to be animal hides. Her eyes were what I noticed most, though. One a silvery blue, the other a glowing green. She grabbed hold of me in her small but strong arms and our fall began to seemingly slow. We landed softly, almost like a feather, next to the small lagoon. I asked her if she was an angel. She smiled at me and said no. All she told me was that this place belonged to her, then turned and walked into the shadows of the forest and disappeared. I shortly met up with my group and told them what had happened. They laughed at me and said no place like the lagoon was around here. We went home. I returned the next weekend determined to find her. I retraced all of my steps. But the lagoon and the cliff were gone.

It is unclear just who the woman was or where he had been, but it certainly seems to suggest some sort of shift through dimensions or realms. Do the places and strange entities we have looked at here spring forth from some other dimension or alternate realities, perhaps somehow bleeding through into ours through some thin membrane that separates us? There has been some conjecture that not only might this be the case, but that this phenomenon might help explain all manner of the unexplained, such as UFOs, ghosts, Bigfoot, and the Loch Ness Monster, as well as modern day dinosaur sightings like Mokele Mbembe in Africa, and even the infamous Chupacabras. One theory came from a Lt. Col. Tom Bearden, who wrote of these inter-dimensional visitors in his book The Excalibur Briefing as “tulpoids,” which are described as entities from another time or place that are temporarily transported to our reality by unknown means. This could explain why some of these creatures seem to remain hidden from us, because they are phasing back to their home reality after their brief stint in ours. It would be said of these entities:

The question then arises as to where do they go if they appear here, that is, why don‘t they STAY here? When one of these alternate reality entities gets caught up in a high density energy field, it is ‘charged‘ with the ‘coordinate / signature‘ of the field. For a short time, this signature overcomes its natural ‘creation coordinate‘ and the entity transports to an alternate reality. The now charged entity wanders around in its new reality, bleeding off energy which was absorbed, and MAINTAINS its contact with the new reality. Once the energy has dissipated to a point allowing the entity‘s natural “creation coordinate ” to resume, it transports BACK to its home reality.

Is that what is happening here? Are all of us in different realities unwittingly traveling over the boundaries that separate us? In the end there is no way to know what is going on with such cases, as they lie so far out of our knowledge and experience and remain firmly rooted in the realm of the truly bizarre. If these are instances of inter-dimensional phenomena then what exactly causes it and how has it been achieved here? Are these indicative of some sort of vortex or other unknown phenomenon through which people can fall through? Are they caused by parallel worlds bumping up against ours just enough for us to interact, however briefly? Are any of these accounts even true at all? There is now way to really know, but with more and more study into and acceptance of the idea of multiple dimensions and worlds beyond our own such reports seem to get less and less outlandish as time goes on. Perhaps someday we will have the answers we seek.