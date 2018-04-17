17.14 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

We venture deep underground this week with tales of miners encountering elementals, the Kobolds of legend, and light wielding angry Centaur.

We then connect the dots to Glenn Kreisberg’s “Sprits in Stone” which explores the secrets of Megalithic America and ultimately leads us to a Knight’s Templar treasure hunt mystery.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links