17.14 – MU Plus+ Podcast

We venture deep underground this week with tales of miners encountering elementals, the Kobolds of legend, and light wielding angry Centaur.
We then connect the dots to Glenn Kreisberg’s “Sprits in Stone” which explores the secrets of Megalithic America and ultimately leads us to a Knight’s Templar treasure hunt mystery.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Tommyknockers of the Western Mines
- BEWARE OF THE TOMMYKNOCKERS
- 4 Spirits Said To Lurk In Mines
- What are Tommyknockers
- The Horton Mine: Encountering a Ghost in a Haunted, Abandoned Mine (Summer 2013)
- The Horton Mine: Follow-up Exploration of a Creepy, Ghost-Filled Mine (Summer 2014)
- Haunted National Parks: The Headless Man (& Other Paranormal Experiences)
- The Mystery of Orbs
- Spirits in Stone: The Secrets of Megalithic America