19.13 – MU Podcast

The mystery of the “art” of resurrection is examined this week with the work of Freddy Silva and his stellar research into Initiation, Secret Chambers and the Quest for the Otherworld.

We then take a second look at the most recent “Majestic 12” documents and discover how an overlooked clue sent an Australian researcher to investigate an enduring riddle found on a strange Pacific island.

Sponsors

Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

to get 10% off! myblu – Try myblu today at myblu.com and use our code NATURE for 10% off any myblu purchase of kits or pods.

Links

Good MU Boye Does His Final Bamboozle: