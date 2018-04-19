19.14 – MU Podcast

A chance discovery of hidden ancient artefacts leads us on a winding path of alternate history, Knights Templar conspiracy, elusive spy agencies and a hidden treasure in New York state.
We then look at the death whisperers, deathbed visions, and the research of Dr. Carla Wills-Brandon.
Links
- The Templar Mission to Oak Island and Beyond: Search for Ancient Secrets: The Shocking Revelations of a 12th Century Manuscript
- Banco Ambrosiano
- Propaganda Due
- SPARTA, Inc
- Zena Halpern
- Mystery Stone of New Hampshire