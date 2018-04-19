19.14 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

A chance discovery of hidden ancient artefacts leads us on a winding path of alternate history, Knights Templar conspiracy, elusive spy agencies and a hidden treasure in New York state.

We then look at the death whisperers, deathbed visions, and the research of Dr. Carla Wills-Brandon.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.