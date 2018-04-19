MU Podcast
19.14
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

19.14 – MU Podcast

A chance discovery of hidden ancient artefacts leads us on a winding path of alternate history, Knights Templar conspiracy, elusive spy agencies and a hidden treasure in New York state.

We then look at the death whisperers, deathbed visions, and the research of Dr. Carla Wills-Brandon.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.