Mysterious Boom in Cleveland Followed by Eruptions of Cleveland Volcano

It’s always interesting when ‘really big news’ that occurs in your town is touted in major and ‘major’ news outlets but sparsely covered or completely ignored by the hometown media. Did it really happen? Was it exaggerated? Is there some sort of local cover-up? That’s the case with a video making the rounds of a mysterious flash and boom in Cleveland, Ohio, that received scant coverage by local media. For those looking for conspiracies in memory of the late Art Bell, a few days later the Cleveland volcano erupted. There’s a Cleveland volcano? Why wasn’t THIS covered either?

Perhaps the media has been distracted by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony which made its mandated but infrequent appearance this year in the city where the actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located. There was no mystery behind the booms from appearances by Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues and The Cars. However, outside of Cleveland, there were reports of an actual mysterious boom and light flash which took place on the evening of March 28, 2018. The boom was recorded on a security camera and the video (see it here) was uploaded to YouTube and submitted to the American Meteor Society, and then picked up by the Daily Star and a few other media sites. With world tensions as they are, those reports and comments quickly turned to conspiracies.

Before we toss the facts to the wind, let’s look at them (wow, what a concept!). The boom doesn’t sound much like a boom on the recording and even the uploader points this out. It’s definitely louder than a gunshot (unfortunate but frequent events in Cleveland) but quieter than a sonic boom (which have been confirmed in many Ohio areas, especially ones that just happen to be near Air Force bases). That delayed flash might indicate a meteor but the meteor report hasn’t been linked to any that night. Moving closer to the ground, local comments suggest an explosion at a nearby recycling plant known for mysterious explosions in the past, or at a nearby steel mill. At least it’s good news that Cleveland’s steel industry has come back enough to be blamed for mysterious booms (although not in employment).

With no confirmed explanation of the mysterious Cleveland boom, that leaves us open to look farther out for dots to connect. Could this have been a pre-eruption by the Cleveland volcano, which actually erupted on April 4th? Wait, what?

OK, the Cleveland volcano is located on an Aleutian island in western Alaska and, while it’s one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian Arc, it’s a long way from Cleveland. In fact, it’s not really connected to the city even by name – the volcano was named in 1894 for then-president Grover Cleveland, whose only links to the city are that he followed a president born in Ohio (Benjamin Harrison) and was succeeded by a president born in the Cleveland area (William Henry Harrison from Niles, just southeast of Cleveland). That’s certainly not enough of a connection for the fire goddess Chuginadak, whose name was given to the volcano first by Aleutian natives, to seek revenge by a remote eruption.

Now THAT would make a good conspiracy story. Until that long link of remote dots is confirmed, Clevelanders will have to wait for further investigation of the mysterious boom while basking in the glow of another great Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, which always seems to have its best shows in the birthplace of Rock and Roll.

Holy paranormal activity, Batman! Could the reason for the mysterious flash and boom be a message from the late Alan Freed, the inventor of the term ‘rock and roll’, whose ashes were stored at the Rock Hall for years before they were moved to the nearby prestigious Lake View Cemetery in 2016, causing him to miss the 2018 induction ceremony?

Too far out (another great rock and roll expression) for you? It beats admitting it was just a garbage explosion.