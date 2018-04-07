Queen Mary to Rent Haunted Room for First Time in 30 Years

One of the top ten most haunted places on Earth (Time magazine 2016) is once again opening its most haunted room to anyone brave enough to stay overnight … and can afford the outrageous price. The Queen Mary – once the world’s most haunted cruise ship and now one of the world’s most haunted hotels – announced that Stateroom B340, closed for many years because of its many ghosts, will be available for overnight occupants starting on 4/13 – yes, that’s Friday the 13th — at the equally scary price of $499 per night. What could possibly go wrong?

“The last time the room was occupied by a guest was in the 1980s. For decades we’ve had thousands of visitors request to occupy the room, and after 30 years, we are excited to once again extend the offer to our guests.”

Stephen Sowards, general manager of the Queen Mary, told ABC News that Stateroom B340 has frequently been found to be “notoriously haunted” by former guests and paranormal investigators, but since you’re paying $499 a night (no word on how much the peanuts in the minibar cost), he’s helping to increase your chances of a ghostly encounter by stocking the room with a Ouija board, tarot cards, and a crystal ball.

When Stateroom B340 guests close the door for the night, who or what can they expect to be haunted by? Plenty, according to paranormal sites like hauntedhoneymoon.com. Prior to becoming a hotel and museum docked off the coast of Long Beach, California, in 1967, the stately ship set sail in 1936 but was soon painted grey and became the aptly named “Grey Ghost,” ferrying World War II troops from the U.S. to England in preparation for D-Day. During that service, the ship hit and sank an escort ship and screams are said to be heard around the point of impact.

After the war ended, the Queen Mary was restored to its luxury state and returned to passenger service … and to creating ghost stories. One involves a crewman (an engine room fireman) named John Pedder who was crushed by “Door 13” – a watertight door that closed during emergencies – and is seen walking down a “shaft alley” and disappearing at the infamous door. Other ghosts are said to be of passengers who drowned in the First Class Swimming Pool, including an adult woman and a young girl, who was believed to have actually drowned in the second class swimming pool, but it’s been removed so she’s moved up to first class. While the ghosts were often seen, there’s no reported deaths of passengers by drowning. However, there are many other sightings of spirits in hallways, rooms and the infirmary.

Then there’s the infamous Stateroom 340B. Reports of faucets turning on by themselves, sheets flying off the beds and carpeting being ripped up have been blamed on the ghost of a purser (a ship’s money-handler) who was said to have been murdered in the room. However, there don’t seem to be many more stories that would cause it to be shuttered for 30 years. One theory is that they were covered up by the Cunard cruise line after passengers complained about ghosts in one particular room. All of the rooms were renumbered to hide its location, but it’s believed (based on old ship maps) that at least part of B340 was the original haunted room.

In any case, Stateroom B340 is available starting on Friday the 13th. Are you brave enough to book it for a night?