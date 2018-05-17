17.17 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
We conclude the story of Dr. Mary’s Monkey and finally discover the truth behind her gruesome murder, her connection to the secret underground bio weapon lab, and the link to the JFK assassination.
Discover the true purpose of the USA’s bioweapon “Manhattan Project” and why we believe the JFK files will never be released.
Links
- Dr. Mary’s Monkey: How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses Are Linked to Lee Harvey … Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics
- Jim Garrison
- Lee Harvey Oswald’s killer Jack Ruby told FBI informant to ‘watch the fireworks’ hours before JFK’s assasination
- In the death of Doctor Mary Sherman, strange myths pale next to stranger facts
- Crime Scene Photos from the Mary Sherman Murder – Viewer Discretion Advised
- Polio vaccines and the origin of AIDS – UOW