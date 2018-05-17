17.17 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

We conclude the story of Dr. Mary’s Monkey and finally discover the truth behind her gruesome murder, her connection to the secret underground bio weapon lab, and the link to the JFK assassination.

Discover the true purpose of the USA’s bioweapon “Manhattan Project” and why we believe the JFK files will never be released.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links