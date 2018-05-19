19.17 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:42:47 — 95.2MB)
This week we look the head scratching tale of theft detailed in Kirk Johnson’s The Feather Thief and along the way discover the feats of legendary naturalists, the lure of Victorian era feather fashion, and the modern black market feather trade.
In our Plus+ extension we feature tales of the second self that become more than spectral visions and manifest to some violent conclusions.
Links
- The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century
- Feather Lure Photos
- Natural History Museum thief ordered to pay thousands
- Hooks
- Fears stolen Natural History Museum birds will be used as fishing lures