19.17 – MU Podcast

This week we look the head scratching tale of theft detailed in Kirk Johnson’s The Feather Thief and along the way discover the feats of legendary naturalists, the lure of Victorian era feather fashion, and the modern black market feather trade.

In our Plus+ extension we feature tales of the second self that become more than spectral visions and manifest to some violent conclusions.

