19.18
19.18 – MU Podcast

Teleporting motorists, phantom hitch-hikers, and interdimensional locomotives are our main course this week revealing an undeniable connection from UFO abductions to Missing 411 phenomena.

We then look at the entertaining cases from a medium who claims he can communicate with “spirit babies” and unborn entities which ultimately leads us into mirror-touch synesthesia and the colour of the number 4.

