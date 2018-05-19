19.18 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:17 — 65.0MB)
Teleporting motorists, phantom hitch-hikers, and interdimensional locomotives are our main course this week revealing an undeniable connection from UFO abductions to Missing 411 phenomena.
We then look at the entertaining cases from a medium who claims he can communicate with “spirit babies” and unborn entities which ultimately leads us into mirror-touch synesthesia and the colour of the number 4.
Links
- The Evidence for Phantom Hitch-Hikers
- Baffling Cases of Cars Vanishing into Thin Air
- The Silver Arrow, the Real Ghost Train Haunting the Stockholm Metro
- Abandoned Ship: The Mary Celeste
- Missing 411- Eastern United States: Unexplained disappearances of North Americans that have never been solved
- Vanishings
- The Ultraterrestrial/Interdimensional, Fairy, Missing 411 connection explained perfectly.