19.20 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:30:46 — 83.4MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
The renaissance of psychedelic treatments for addiction, mental illness and the fear of death is discussed before heading into visions of giving birth to the First Lady.
Then in our Plus+ extension we travel deep into the Australian wilderness to investigate the development of “time window technology” and secret military installations before topping it off with avian reincarnations.
Sponsors
- THE CROSSING by Jason Mott – A thrilling dystopian novel, the world is at war as a deadly contagion steadily wipes out entire populations. Available now, wherever books are sold.
Links
- How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence
- 100 Reincarnation Cases In Pingyang: Extraordinary True Stories of Kam People Who Recall Past Lives
- A little-known hallucinogenic drug called DMT takes people to a place that feels ‘more real than real’ — here’s what researchers know about it
- Treating Addiction with Psychedelics
- ‘My fear of dying was gone’: Former cancer patient says psychedelics helped
- Johns Hopkins Study of Psilocybin in Cancer Patients