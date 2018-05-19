19.20 – MU Podcast

The renaissance of psychedelic treatments for addiction, mental illness and the fear of death is discussed before heading into visions of giving birth to the First Lady.

Then in our Plus+ extension we travel deep into the Australian wilderness to investigate the development of “time window technology” and secret military installations before topping it off with avian reincarnations.

