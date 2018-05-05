5G Streetlights May Be Causing Mysterious Ailments

Moths love them. Drivers love them. Doo-wop singers love them. We’re talking, of course, about streetlamps. Who doesn’t like them? Well, astronomers. All of that light is making it hard to see the stars. Urban planners don’t like them either … at least, not the old-style ones that can’t be connected to the Internet and controlled for efficiency and ambience. Fortunately, the new 5G LED street lamps currently being tested are designed to solve the second dilemma and may even help the first. What’s not to love about them? Well, how about the nosebleeds, insomnia, cancer, mental-health issues and possible birth defects? Are 5G streetlamps the next chemtrails?

Mark Steele lives in the northern England town of Gateshead, which is a test site for these LED street lamps. He also claims to be a member of IEEE (the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and is knowledgeable in what might be causing these strange maladies in Gateway. In his humble yet experienced opinion, the fine citizens of Gateway are being bombarded by 5G radiation emitted from the street lamps and the towers that control the wireless communications used to manipulate them. After noticing that his neighbors were reporting an unusual number of nosebleeds, cancer cases and worse, Steele believes it’s they that are being manipulated by the local government and businesses.

“We are seeing babies dying in the womb as these transmitters are situated outside people’s bedroom windows. It’s a humanitarian crisis.”

Lighting experts say 5G is the future of street illumination. By equipping light poles with sensors and communications gear, cities can measure traffic, parking, noise, crowds, pollution, weather and other conditions and regulate the intensity of lighting on a schedule or on-the-fly. City officials love the idea because wireless communications eliminate the need for expensive digging, construction and repairs.

If it weren’t for those pesky nosebleeds and birth defects.

“Gateshead Council is NOT carrying out secret government trials in 5G technology via our street lights. We don’t know how these conspiracy stories start, but we are happy to report that this is exactly what these are. These tales are completely untrue and you should ignore them. Please be assured that there is no scientific basis or credible evidence for any of these scare stories about street lights causing cancer and other illnesses. We’ve taken advice from Public Health England who reviewed guidance issued by the World Health Organisation, the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation and others, and they have confirmed that there is no risk.”

The Gateshead Council denies it’s using 5G and has been dealing with Steele and other protesters who originally started complaining that birds and flying insects began disappearing from their trees and yards soon after the towers and lights were installed. The protesters refer to people like Professor Ulrich Warnke, from the University of Saarland, who said in an interview with the Daily Mail that the EMF radiation from LED streetlights “causes disruption to the body’s nitrogen monoxide system, which keeps cells healthy and controls gene expression.” And they refer to the European Academy for Environmental Medicine, which says EMF radiation is linked to cancer and insomnia.

Gateshead Council claims that its lights are not using 5G but a different wireless central management system from Leeds-based Harvard Technology called LeafNut, which it says has been around for 10 years and is well-tested for safety. Despite that, Steele claims his own equipment shows that the local transmitters operate at 868 – 870 MHz.

“That is a specific 5G spectrum. The increase in transmitters even if they did operate at 2G – 3G, as the council have stated, would make them 5G.”

Who is right? Who do you believe?

Will 5G street lamps be the final end of doo-wop street singing?