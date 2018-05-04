‘Floating Tower’ UFO Filmed Over Houston, Another Humanoid Sighting?

Is a new type of UFO appearing across the globe? Last month, Mysterious Universe reported on a floating “humanoid” UFO seen in Brazil, that had strange similarities to other “humanoid” UFO’s filmed and photographed in different parts of the world. A new video has just surfaced, this time in Houston, Texas, that shows a ‘floating tower’ shaped UFO in steady flight across the night sky. While there is no mention of a humanoid nature to this UFO in the video, the shape is undeniably similar.

The video, as reported by the Daily Star, was shared to MUFON and picked up by the YouTube channel TexasUFOs. It shows a shape longer than it is wide, floating perpendicular to the ground. It moves at a constant, steady rate. The object doesn’t seem to be making any sound, but it is hard to tell over the ambient noise with no knowledge of distance from the camera. According to the Star, the witness described the UFO like this:

Object was moving north-northwest and was keeping the same elevation and didn’t move like balloons. Much larger, vertical structure like a floating tower with a pointed tip at the top.

Some comments suggested that the object is a drone carrying some sort of “contraption”, though what that could be is hard to say. The Daily Star headline suggests that it’s some sort of top secret military drone. Other than YouTube comments, however, there doesn’t seem to be any base for those claims.

A similar sighting was also reported earlier in April, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Filmed on a beach, the video shows another ‘floating tower’ or ‘humanoid’ UFO hovering in the sky. When compared with the Brazil ‘humanoid’ case or the Sydney and Abu Dhabi cases it’s easy to see the similarities between these and the two recent sightings in the USA. It’s impossible to say with any certainty what these objects are. The ‘humanoid’ shape is almost certainly a case of pareidolia, but because of that it’s even easier to see the similarities.

Certainly we can say that, in the last 12 months, there have been at least five sightings of UFOs that share a strange tower shape. There have been comparisons drawn between these and the fabled “Black Knight” satellite of UFO lore. We have to be careful, however. As our drone technology increases, it will become increasingly more common to see unidentified things in the sky, and just as there’s a divide between interpreting classic flying saucer UFOs as either alien spaceships or top-secret military craft, so too will there be a divide between seeing UFOs like these as mysterious and unexplained or as previously unseen drones, either military or civilian.

Then there’s that supremely strange possibility that whatever the UFO phenomenon is, it changes how it presents itself based on the culture and expectations of the present day, demons and fairies become little green men, become grays, become floating humanoids. Maybe our species will always see strange things in the sky, ever slightly out of the reach of explanation.