17.22 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Did Hitler make the Kessel Run in under twelve parsecs? Probably not, however he might have made it to a secret Antarctic base before stopping off in Australia if some sources are to be believed. On this episode we delve into some of the wild theories that the Nazi secret space program may be alive and well and running out of Australia.
Before that we take a look at the incredible life of Julliena Okah, a Japanese contactee whose experiences started with Mini UFOS!
