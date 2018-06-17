17.24 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Disappearing in a modern society isn’t an easy task, yet the evaporated people of Japan known as the “Johatsu” go to extreme lengths to do just that. On this episode we follow the work of the “General Waste Company” who help people vanish.
We also separate fact from fiction by examining some of the most bizarre events in history before learning about the fairy abduction of the mysterious Dr. Moore.
