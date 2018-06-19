19.21 – MU Podcast

Paranthropologist Dr. Jack Hunter returns to the show to discuss his new book “Engaging the Anomalous” which pushes toward the development of a non-reductive, participatory and experiential anthropology of the paranormal.

We also take a look at the strange story of a woman who was raised from the dead by soup before jumping into the Plus+ extension where we uncover the consequences of your stealth suit malfunctioning in the bedroom.

Sponsors

Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

INVISIBLE GHOSTS – A heartfelt, sharply funny new novel by Robyn Schneider – the author of THE

BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING. It’s a boy-meets-girl story with a major twist – boy-also-meets-girl’s-ghost-brother Available now wherever books and audiobooks are sold

Dr. Jack Hunter

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.