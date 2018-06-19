19.21 – MU Podcast

MU Podcast
Dr. Jack Hunter
Paranthropologist Dr. Jack Hunter returns to the show to discuss his new book “Engaging the Anomalous” which pushes toward the development of a non-reductive, participatory and experiential anthropology of the paranormal.

We also take a look at the strange story of a woman who was raised from the dead by soup before jumping into the Plus+ extension where we uncover the consequences of your stealth suit malfunctioning in the bedroom.

