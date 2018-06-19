19.21 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:25:28 — 78.7MB)
Paranthropologist Dr. Jack Hunter returns to the show to discuss his new book “Engaging the Anomalous” which pushes toward the development of a non-reductive, participatory and experiential anthropology of the paranormal.
We also take a look at the strange story of a woman who was raised from the dead by soup before jumping into the Plus+ extension where we uncover the consequences of your stealth suit malfunctioning in the bedroom.
Dr. Jack Hunter
- Paranthropology: Journal of Anthropological Approaches to the Paranormal
- Call for Chapters: Greening the Paranormal
Links
- Things You Can do When You’re Dead!: True Accounts of After Death Communication
- More Things you Can do When You’re Dead: What Can You Truly Believe?
- Jay Greenberg – Symphony No. 5
