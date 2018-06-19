MU Podcast
19.22
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

19.22 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:27:39 — 80.5MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Fraud, after-death communication and betrayal collide on this episode as we follow one sociologists’ journey from fighting in Vietnam to believing in psi phenomena. All is revealed when we look at the mysteries of the “Mini-lab” that facilitates communication with disincarnate entities.

We also follow up on the incredible life story of Julliena Okah, a gypsy violinist with an amazing history of interaction with extraterrestrial beings.

Links

Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.