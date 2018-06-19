19.22 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:27:39 — 80.5MB)
Fraud, after-death communication and betrayal collide on this episode as we follow one sociologists’ journey from fighting in Vietnam to believing in psi phenomena. All is revealed when we look at the mysteries of the “Mini-lab” that facilitates communication with disincarnate entities.
We also follow up on the incredible life story of Julliena Okah, a gypsy violinist with an amazing history of interaction with extraterrestrial beings.
