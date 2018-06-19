19.23 – MU Podcast

Come with us on an terrifying journey to uncover the secrets of African Ju-ju! On this episode we take a look at Jungle Magic, the story of James H. Neal, a man who spent ten years in Ghana as an Criminal Investigator dodging deadly black magic.

Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss Black Diary, the new MIB book from Nick Redfern, where we quickly discover that when you notice paranormal phenomena, it notices you!

Sponsors

Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of this show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.