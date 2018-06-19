19.23 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:31:05 — 83.8MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Come with us on an terrifying journey to uncover the secrets of African Ju-ju! On this episode we take a look at Jungle Magic, the story of James H. Neal, a man who spent ten years in Ghana as an Criminal Investigator dodging deadly black magic.
Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss Black Diary, the new MIB book from Nick Redfern, where we quickly discover that when you notice paranormal phenomena, it notices you!
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
Links
- Jungle magic: My life among the witch doctors of West Africa
- Ghana: 80 Percent of Pastors Use Juju
- The Women of Ghana’s Witch Camps
- Ghana Witches – National Geographic
- Ju-ju