Bigfoot’s Face Allegedly Caught on Film in Canada

Bigfoot might be one of the most well-known of all the cryptids, but that doesn’t make it any less elusive. Like many of its other cryptozoological cousins, Bigfoot has the seemingly magical ability to make any camera go out of focus, shake uncontrollably, or point in the wrong direction for no reason. The Patterson-Gimlin film might be our best alleged glimpse at the ‘Squatch, but the footage is still far from anything we’d call crystal clear or high-definition.

Are cryptids able to somehow tamper with photographic equipment through paranormal means, or is the dearth of clear footage one more sign that these fabled creatures are merely the products of our imagination or cultural consciousness? Who knows. However, a recent piece of alleged Bigfoot footage to hit the cryptozoology scene purports to somewhat clearly show Bigfoot’s big ugly mug once and for all. Is this a finally glimpse at the true face of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Filmed?

The footage is reported to have been filmed near the rural Canadian town of Nordegg, Alberta north of Banff National Park by a trapper named Robert Ross. Ross’ heavy breathing can be heard in the footage as he tromps through deep snow, keeping the camera focused on a dark shape looming just out of sight in the dense Canadian forest. Like most Bigfoot footage, this one is a bit shaky and doesn’t quite provide a clear glimpse of any creature, but a few frames appear to show the head and face of some sort of hairy humanoid creature with an underbite peeking out from behind a copse of snow-covered trees.

The footage was posted to a rather inactive YouTube account under the name “Sonny Vator” which contains just three videos, all of which allege to show evidence of Bigfoot, and the description “Into the wild.” With little information to go on other than the footage itself, this one will likely end up like all of the other Bigfoot footage: unclear and impossible to verify. Maybe it’s better that way. Stay frosty, Bigfoot.