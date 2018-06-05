Summer vacation season has arrived in Scotland, which means it’s time for tourists to point their cellphones at Loch Ness and claim that every log, fish, boat wake and bubble is proof of the Loch Ness monster. However, the latest video accepted by the Official Register of Sightings at Loch Ness was not taken by a tourist standing on the bank of the loch but by an Irishman sitting at home watching the live feed from the official Loch Ness CCTV livecam. Not only did he see something that looked monsterish, he took a video of the video which showed the anomaly for a long (by Nessie sightings standards) ten minutes. Is this the real deal or just another seal?

“I just click in now and then for 20 minutes–it’s better than watching Coronation Street.”

Eoin O’Faodhagain, who should win the title for Best Name for a Nessie Spotter, also has the best method for spotting Nessie – he sits at home in Drumdoit Castlefin, County Donegal, watching the live 24/7 feed from a video camera pointed at Urquhart Bay – a well-known location for Loch Ness monster sightings. Eoin was tuned in on April 30th when he saw something that prompted him to reach for his recording device and watch what might happen next. He was pleasantly surprised at what he saw. (Watch for yourself here.)

“It was very unusual, it was certainly something big–it dived down and up again and dived and disappeared. It was not a boat and not a log.”

Well … “unusual” is definitely an appropriate word for a video of a video feed that “shocked” O’Faodhagain and got Gary Campbell, the Keeper of the Official Register of Sightings at Loch Ness excited.

“As far as Nessie footage goes this is a feature film. Normally you only get videos of one of two seconds.”

The fact that the video-of-a-video-feed is blurry, probably due to Eoin magnifying what he captured on his phone, doesn’t seem to bother Campbell. He points out the one obvious truth – that the object is moving and appears to be bobbing in and out of the water – and speculates that it’s no more than 20 feet long. Despite the fact that a 20-foot log could do the same thing, he says:

“It is unexplained.”

Campbell wields his “unexplained” like many use “unidentified” – that word alone doesn’t make it a ‘creature’, let alone a living creature or Nessie. Hopefully, the Loch Ness DNA testing expedition will dip their ladles into the waters where this video was shot and come up with a better explanation. In the meantime, it is entered in the annual “Best Loch Ness Monster sighting of 2018” sponsored annually by the Inverness Courier.

Yes … there’s still another big unanswered question. Did anyone think to look back at the actual feed from April 30th? Are they not saving it? Wouldn’t it be more clear than the video-of-a-video?

Start monitoring the Loch Ness CCTV feed and keep your cellphone handy. Eoin O’Faodhagain is right – it beats watching “Coronation Street.”