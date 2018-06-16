UFO Filmed Hovering Next to ‘Portal’ During Electrical Storm

It’s curious: UFOs and aliens seem to elude being conclusively proved, yet they have an odd habit of announcing their presence in grand displays of lights and sounds. That’s the same type of display that one Alabama man says he filmed last week. During a violent yet seemingly rain-less thunderstorm, a man driving down a road in Gulf Shores, Alabama captured what he says is “one of the wildest things he’s ever seen.” Purportedly filmed at night, the video shows a strange, pure blue light between two thunder cloud ringed with flashing purple and orange lightning, while a dark, vaguely triangular UFO hovers nearby before disappearing.

The video was uploaded by YouTube user MrMBB333, who says that the video, filmed on June 8, was sent to him by a man named Nicholas. MrMB333 is quick to call the wild looking sight a “portal looking thing” and says hes’s never seen anything like it. It’s definitely thing to behold. The colors are vibrant and changing, alternating between orange and purple, the hole of blue light stands out against the dark sky and streets.

The UFO is less impressive. It’s a dark spot that hovers and doesn’t move. It’s not a spot on the windshield, as it is still there after Nicholas pulls his truck over and exits to get a better view. When he moves the camera to film a different part of the sky and brings it back to the “portal” the UFO is gone. Cue the music.

So what’s going on here? What is this “portal,” and what is this UFO? Well, the UFO may just be a spot of dark clouds. When you have thunderstorms you get layers of clouds that contrast each other. In the video you can clearly see other small dark clouds in different parts of the sky, though admittedly there are none that stand out quite as much and it is kind of strange that the the object does disappear so fast when there isn’t any motion previously seen in the video. Why can’t aliens just throw us a bone from time to time and do a cool barrel roll or other flight trick?

Now, about that portal. Is it possible that it’s just the sky? I mean, of all the colors one can see in the sky, “sky-blue” is definitely the least concerning. According to MrMB333, the video was filmed just after dark, and you can see that the scene is entirely dark and the street lights are on—it looks like night time. Here’s the rub though (there’s always a rub, isn’t there?), the video mentions that Nicholas was driving west. For those of you keeping score at home, that’s the cardinal direction in which the sun sets.

The western sky is the last direction to lose its blue color. Yes, it is a bright blue, brighter than you would expect to see even at dusk, let alone after dark. Again, it’s probably a matter of contrast. Against dark clouds, a dim blue sky would look brighter than it would normally. Also, Nicholas is using a cell phone camera. When a cell phone is filming at night in automatic mode, it adjusts either its aperture or ISO to let in more light. Because the camera is calibrated for the average light level of the shot, the residual light between the storm clouds from the recently set sun would appear brighter than normal.

Of course, I can’t say for sure that it’s not a portal. The truth is that no matter what this video shows, it is incredibly cool looking. If it takes a belief that this is an alien portal to keep people filming these wild light shows in the sky, then so be it. I’d rather have seen this video than not.