Weather Camera Captures Mystery Object Launching Into the Sky

Is anyone even paying attention to the skies anymore? Think about it: when is the last time you stared at the stars or spent a few idle minutes just watching the clouds roll by? Maybe that’s one of the reasons social media and smartphones exist – to keep us staring down at our hands as opposed to noticing the many mysterious phenomena occurring above our heads lately. UFO sightings are one thing, but between the many unexplained mystery booms being heard and felt nationwide, all manners of secretive satellite activity, and unmarked aircraft circling American cities, there’s enough man-made weirdness in the skies to suggest some sort of shadowy activity is afoot overheard.

The latest unexplained aerospace mystery comes out of Oak Harbor, Washington where high-definition weather cameras captured a true-to-life unidentified flying object on camera. This one, however, clearly has a terrestrial origin – although nobody seems to want to claim responsibility.

The weather cameras captured two images of what appears to be a missile or rocket launching from the northern end of the Kitsap Peninsula near Hansville, not far from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. You might remember that air station from last year when fighter pilots created a skydrawing of a giant phallus in the skies above Washington The footage was captured by Greg Johnson, who runs the Skunk Bay Weather website. Johnson quickly posted the footage to Facebook, writing that neither the nearby Naval Air Station Whidbey Island nor the Department of Defense claimed responsibility for the launch.

Local news outlets in the Pacific Northwest have reached out for comment, but so far nobody is offering any answers. Is this merely a classified military launch, or is something far more secretive going on here? These so-called “black” rocket launches seem to be becoming more common over the last year, with everyone from SpaceX to the good ol’ fashion Soviet Union Russia joining in on the clandestine-but-quite-visible fun without offering any explanations. Don’t we have a right to know what’s going on above our heads?