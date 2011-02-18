MUPLUS+
I’ll be short. My name is Rich Goodrich and using only Google Earth and Photoshop, I have discovered the Mars Bull Worm, the Earth Bull Worm, the Earth Dragons, UFO’s on Earth, a Mars City with a possible Martian inside an open Orb, many lights on Mars, where they land and even a photo of what their Spaceport Runway Light looks like. Very COOL AND colorful! I’m tired. Got any requests for a NASA image that depicts some of the stuffÂ I’ve discovered? How about a 50 Sq mi underground city? ragartragart
Notice anything new?
These could actually be the caskets of ancient aliens but they lay discarded, mislabled and disrespected. Shouldn’t someone of the scientific communityÂ examine them?
There are many such creatures like this you can seeÂ with Google Earth.
Interested in any bullworm-mars related photos/proof you have. There is much merit to what you are saying here.
