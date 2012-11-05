MUPLUS+
A sad end to a misspent life…Ken did everything he could to get on
with what he perceived was the ‘right’ side of power, since he lacked
any of his own.
Talented but naive…a ‘pal’ one moment and a
backstabber the next…Ken was the kind of guy who’d steal your
girlfriend then put his arm on you and tell you he still wanted to be
your buddy.
Ken had no respect for anyone, not even himself, which
is why he ate all the wrong foods, got himself wrapped up in other
people’s problems, and never developed an internal life; which is why he
died young.
It doesn’t surprise me he came out on the wrong side of the debate about global warming, when the facts are pretty much well-established.
It was all those late nights sitting in his car,
listening to his scanner, minding everyone’s business but his own while
stuffing his face with Twinkies that did him in early…
Though we may never know, chances are he was trying to win political favor
from someone who could have gotten him a job on the radio – by
‘broadcasting’ his anti-global warming campaign.
In the time I knew him – since 1974 – I saw him go to greater lengths for far less.
A few years ago, he tried making a living on the air at a low-power FM
station that they illegally jacked up beyond their licensed
power…’sold’ ad time (also against the rules for LPFM).
And then he was disillusioned when his partner hosed him.
Ken reminded me of the guy who complained about corruption in Washington, because he wasn’t in on the ‘game’.
A critic of everyone and everything, yet completely oblivious to his own
faults…Ken was a real character study; for lack of character.
Really, he wasn’t a bad guy.
He was just a jerk with no morals and almost completely lacking in virtue.
No online mention of his ‘other’ life as a ‘pyramid marketing’ schemer,
which is how he made his living when he wasn’t aggrandizing himself on
some peanut whistle AM radio station.
He sold ‘Amway’ as far back as the ’70s…then it was ‘Olde World’…in the ’80s it was ‘Vorwack’ vacuum cleaners…all of it predicated on getting someone else to do his work for him.
His mother put him in a very profitable laundromat when it became clear he could never ‘work’ for anyone else after college…he did it for a while, but it was too much like ‘work’ for Ken…he failed the business, not the other way around. He sold it and went back to cruising at night in his beat up ’83 Accord with his police scanner and video cassette recorder…kept himself jacked up on Milk Duds and diet cola so he could stay up all night, then snooze all day.
Still, I feel bad for him that he met an untimely death…he
might have grown from the humiliating experience that he largely put
himself through.
Some people I know might not be so forgiving; and might be dancing on his grave right now.
Me? I pity him.
Alas…poor ‘moose’…I knew him well.
Did he die? Can’t find an obit anywhere.
Well, Mr. Ocean I must thank you for your kind words about my uncle. I hope someday to be able to return the favor to your family members. I do find a couple of things rather humorous, though.
The first one is the fact that neither his daughter, his sister, nor myself have ever heard of you. You would think that your name would have come up in the years since 1974, seeing as how you were so close, but nope.
The second thing I find funny is that you assess my uncle as “…a ‘pal’ one moment and a backstabber the next.” Mr. Ocean, a few times in the course of your diatribe you go from saying how my uncle is a “jerk” and has “no respect for anyone,” to “Really, he wasn’t a bad guy.” If you said these same things during the (supposed) 40 years you knew him, then i think you should reassess who the backstabber in the relationship really was.
Did i agree with all of my uncle’s decisions throughout his life? That answer is a resounding NO. But, Mr. Ocean, I told him as much while he was still alive. I did not take the cowards way out and publicly try to destroy his character after his death. I can understand why someone like you would have been too scared to confront him face to face, though. The fact of the matter is that Ken Mampel was a very smart person and by the time he got done with you, you would have been washing his car.
Please let me know where I can write you on a more regular basis so you can be sure that I am eating all my fruits and vegetables, and that my opinions and direction of my life is in line with yours since you think you know what is best for everyone else. Did Ken live the healthiest lifestyle? No. Did Bill Gates ever knock on his door to borrow a cup of money? No. My uncle’s life may not have been up to your standards (which i have to say, we are all so concerned about), but it was Ken Mampel’s life to live as Ken Mampel saw fit.
I was there when Ken was running the laundromat, and he was miserable. I was also there when he was in that Honda with that video camera and when he was behind the microphone. I can tell you, those were the times when he was happy. Ken Mampel had the right to be happy, even if the things that made him happy did not live up to your exacting standards. I had the chance to meet his partner during his video camera days. That was a man who was thankful for meeting my uncle. Ken helped that man out of a hole and gave him a new way to help support his family.
My uncle did not make all the right decisions in his life, but did the thought ever cross that narrow little mind of your that he may have been mislead? That maybe he put his faith and trust in people who, it turns out, did not deserve it? I, and now the world, knows that he did this at least once. (In case that went over your head, I mean you, Mr. Ocean.)
My uncle will be judged for his sins, but not by you. You are no one with no authority to tell people, or in this case chicken out of telling the person and instead tell everyone else after the person is dead and so obviously cannot defend himself, what they should or should not do with their life. There is an old saying about glass houses that you should familiarize yourself with.
If you met my uncle in the 70’s, I am guessing you are at least close to being 60 years old now. It is clear that you still have so much growing to do as a person. But don’t worry, you should have plenty of time still if the good really do die young.
Now, i have already given you more consideration than you ever gave my uncle since i am saying this TO you instead of ABOUT you. Rest assured that I am not someone to talk big behind a computer. If I ever do meet you, I will have no problem looking you in the eye and repeating everything I have just said. I do confess that I hope that day never comes, because I chose not to surround myself with people like you.
I will end with this… Mr. Ocean, my dearest wish is that you become a better, more humble person from this. I hope that your family does not have to experience the pain of losing a loved one too soon and so unexpectedly. I hope that your children never have to deal with the decision of whether or not to pull the plug on you and give up hope. I hope that your family never has to pray from the deepest part of their soul that you will at least recover just enough to hear you say “I love you,” again.
Last words…then let the poor, misguided/unguided deceased alone.
“Character is like a tree, and reputation like it’s shadow. The shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing.” Abraham LIncoln
As with all things ‘Ken’, he cast a mighty big shadow; bigger than anyone’s.
In fact, he was mostly shadow.
I suppose he did this to compensate for a life misspent pursuing ‘get rich quick’ schemes predicated on getting others to work for him based on the sheer power of his ‘personality’ alone; something fundamental to any pyramid marketing scheme.
If you could package Ken in a candy bar, it’d tell you how great it was the minute you tore off the wrapper.
Character? He was a character, allright…
