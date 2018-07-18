Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
18.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast

On this first episode of a new season of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we dive into the legend of Okiku’s well and the take a look at the strange force that seems to be protecting Japan’s Himeji Castle. We also traverse the backstreets of Osaka to bring you cutting edge street J-Pop before discussing Tatami ghosts.

Then later in the show we discuss the case of “Clara”, multi-spirit possession and the groundbreaking clinical ways to remove them.

