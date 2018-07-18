18.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
On this first episode of a new season of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we dive into the legend of Okiku’s well and the take a look at the strange force that seems to be protecting Japan’s Himeji Castle. We also traverse the backstreets of Osaka to bring you cutting edge street J-Pop before discussing Tatami ghosts.
Then later in the show we discuss the case of “Clara”, multi-spirit possession and the groundbreaking clinical ways to remove them.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- Okiku’s Well – The Epic True Story Of The Haunted Himeji Castle
- Mount Ikoma
- The Tunnels of Mount Ikoma Bridge the Cultures of Osaka and Nara
- GROOVY OSAKA: A SACRED MOUNTAIN WITH UNLUCKY TUNNELS
- HIMEJI – JAPAN’S MOST BEAUTIFUL HAUNTED CASTLE
- Himeji Castle
- Japanese Ghost Stories: Himeji Castle and Okiku’s Well
- Storming the keep of Himeji Castle
- The Weird World of Japanese Tatami Room Ghosts
- The Case of Clara
- Spirit Release in Clinical Psychiatry – What Can We Learn?
- The Case For Spirit Release
- Case Study – The Treatment of Gender Dysphoria – Sex Change or Spirit Change?
- Patience Worth – Proof of Reincarnation?
- Patience Worth: Author From the Great Beyond
- The Unquiet Dead: A Psychologist Treats Spirit Possession
- Schizophrenia or Spirit Possession