18.02 – MU Plus+ Podcast

After getting over the initial shock that one of our favourite female authors is actually a supernatural man, we delve in tales of cursed jackets and odd tales of phantoms from the 1920s.

We then look at the world’s strangest brains with the legendary Jumping Frenchman of Maine, the man the thinks he’s a tiger, and people who don’t forget… anything.

