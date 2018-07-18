18.02 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
After getting over the initial shock that one of our favourite female authors is actually a supernatural man, we delve in tales of cursed jackets and odd tales of phantoms from the 1920s.
We then look at the world’s strangest brains with the legendary Jumping Frenchman of Maine, the man the thinks he’s a tiger, and people who don’t forget… anything.
Special Note: If you’ve been having troubles logging into Plus+ on your iPhone/iPad please make sure you update the app to the latest version (2.1.3).
Links
- Strange but true.. ..I used to be a man!
- Cursed Jacket Blamed for 20 Deaths
- Colorado Legends & Lore: The Phantom Fiddler, Snow Snakes and Other Tales
- MORE CASES FROM THE 1920s
- Unthinkable: An Extraordinary Journey Through the World’s Strangest Brains