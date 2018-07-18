Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
18.04 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Are extraterrestrials abducting human beings for spare parts? On this episode of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we take a look at the “adapted”; alleged abductees who have been used to do the dirty work of ETs.

Also, we dive into the latest Missing 411 book and uncover the stories of the people who have seemingly fallen from an empty sky.

