20.01 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:36:24 — 88.5MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Can research from cutting edge psychologists give us greater insight into the world of attachment entities? Join us on this episode as we discuss the work of Dr. Shakuntala Modi who discovered some of her patient’s emotional imbalances may be caused by discarnate entities lost in the void.
Later in the show in our Plus+ extension we explore a developing story of the strange disappearance and reappearance of a woman in Indonesia and link it to odd reports of alleged “Skinwalker fogs”.
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
- MU Mega Pack Volume II – Get the entire back catalogue from January 2014 to December 2017 including Mysterious Universe and MU Plus+ podcasts in one bundle!
Links
- The Incurable Romantic: And Other Tales of Madness and Desire
- Remarkable Healings: A Psychiatrist Discovers Unsuspected Roots of Mental and Physical Illness
- Daemon (Classical Mythology)
- HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER : Official Movie Trailer
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- Woman Found Alive and Wearing Same Clothes 1.5 Years After Drowning
- Woman who vanished after ‘being swept out to sea’ off of Indonesia is found unconscious by relatives on the same beach 18 MONTHS later, still wearing the same clothes
- LEGEND OF RATU KIDUL – QUEEN OF THE SOUTHERN SEA OF JAVA
- John Darwin Disappearance Case
- Gabriel Nagy
- Benjamin Bathurst
- Vanished People Who Had Weird Reappearances Years Later
- 17.14 – MU Podcast – Japan’s Missing 411
- The Strange Tale of The Carnivorous Pink Mist
- Colorado Legends & Lore: The Phantom Fiddler, Snow Snakes and Other Tales