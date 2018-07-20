20.02 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:26:01 — 79.9MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Joshua Cutchin joins us this week to discuss his new research from ‘Thieves in the Night’, exploring the folklore connections to the phenomena of alien abductions and mysterious disappearances.
In our Plus+ extension we look at the occult concept of Egregores, the powerful thoughtform entities that influence human destiny.
Joshua Cutchin
- THIEVES IN THE NIGHT – Josh’s Website
- Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions
- A TROJAN FEAST: The Food and Drink Offerings of Aliens, Faeries, and Sasquatch
- The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas
Links
- Research into Paranormal Experiences in Children
- The Alien Abduction Process
- Supernatural: Meetings with the Ancient Teachers of Mankind
- ABDUCTION: HUMAN ENCOUNTERS WITH ALIENS