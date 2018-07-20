20.03 – MU Podcast

In the depths of the haunted subterranean networks below our bustling modern cities lurks entities that many of us could never fathom. On this episode we seek out the reports of people who claim to have encountered such monsters.

We then take a look at the alleged time portals appearing all over London and uncover some of the extraordinary accounts of people who have been swept up in them. All of this is discussed before discovering how a man destroyed his “thought-form” house on the astral plane in the Plus+ extension.

