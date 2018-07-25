Painting Made With Charles Manson’s Ashes Shows Paranormal Energy

As if the real Charles Manson wasn’t creepy enough, a portrait of the notorious mass murderer and cult leader was painted using human blood and his cremation ashes … and the current owner claims it gives off paranormal energy. What a surprise! Who would want such a disturbing piece of alleged artwork? Where would they keep it?

Actually, there’s probably a lot of people who would desire to own a piece of Charles Manson used in a painting of him, but it should come as no surprise that it now belongs to a well-known name in the paranormal field – Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, host of Ghost Adventures and Deadly Possessions and owner of the appropriately-named Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

It may also come as no surprise that this isn’t the only piece of Charles Manson in Bagans’ possession … he also owns a set of the killer’s dentures. Proving that even the scary museums have standards, Bagans has a picture of the teeth signed by Manson and an origin story – the teeth were allegedly stolen from Manson in 2010 by another inmate who then gave them to a friend and pen pal of the killer who gave or sold them to Bagans. They’re on display at the museum along with a pentagram necklace Manson made from toilet paper and underwear.

Let’s not forget the painting, which would be bizarre even if it wasn’t of Manson and didn’t contain his ashes. The artist is Ryan Almighty, a self-described “human blood painter” and “professional weirdo” who uses human blood in his works. In this case, it’s allegedly his OWN blood. However, for Manson’s haunting eyes, Almighty used ashes from Manson’s cremation in March 2018 which were supplied to him by someone who supposedly attended the funeral and scattering of the ashes on a California hillside. Once completed, Almighty sold the painting to Bagans for $2,000. At least some of that money went to the brave soul who picked up the ashes.

Bagans got more than just a morbid painting … he told TMZ that the artwork is “alive with paranormal energy.” (See it and the teeth here). While he doesn’t give any details, the painting will fit right in with other haunted and otherwise paranormal objects in the museum, including the original dybbuk box that inspired the movie “The Possession” and is considered by some to be the “world’s most haunted object.”

Will the portrait of Manson containing his ashes and possibly his spirit take up the challenge and compete for the museum’s “most haunted” award? To find, you have to pay the price of admission or wait for Bagans’ next TV show.