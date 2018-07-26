Mysterious Government Time Travel Programs and Assassinations

Conspiracies of nefarious government plots and shadow projects seem to never get old. The idea that beneath the veneer of what we can see or are shown there are dark deeds and secret experiments into realms beyond our current understanding going on is alluring, often irresistible, and never ceases to amaze, entertain, and incite debate, spawning countless conspiracy theories ranging from the plausible to the absurd. Among the plethora of government conspiracy theories one cannot get much more bizarre than top secret time travel experiments and the potential consequences for whistle-blowers of these shady programs, and here we will look at some very peculiar accounts indeed.

By far one of the most outrageous and flat-out bonkers accounts of a secret government-run time travel program comes to us from Seattle, Washington-based attorney Andrew D. Basiago, who in 2004 came forth with a mind-bogglingly weird tale. Basagio claimed that the government had long been involved with a top secret operation he called “Project Pegasus,” which apparently was an umbrella term for a wide variety of strange experiments, involving things such as teleportation, inter-dimensional doorways, and of course time-travel, and which he explained thus:

Project Pegasus was the classified, defense-related research and development program under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in which the US defense-technical community achieved time travel on behalf of the US government – the real Philadelphia Experiment.

According to Basagio, much of the mysterious project revolved around particularly time travel, especially its potential applications and studying the effects it had on the human body. To this effect he claims that children were often recruited into the program, because it was believed that they were more resilient to any negative effects of these temporal shifts. Indeed, Basagio himself claims that he was one of these children, and that he was involved with these experiments from the age of 7, after which he stayed there from the years 1968 to 1972.

It was claimed that the government had several different versions of a time machine, with varying degrees of effectiveness. The most promising was apparently a machine based on alleged plans designed by the famed inventor Nicola Tesla himself, retrieved from his New York apartment after his death in 1943. This fantastic machine supposedly featured two 8-foot-tall “elliptical booms,” between which was funneled what Basagio called “radiant energy,” which could supposedly bend the fabric of space and time. The machine would conjure up a shimmering wall of light, which a user could enter to pass into a “vortal tunnel” and be whisked off to different eras.

Using such technology, Basagio says the government had him participate in several different experiments, which included a few time jumps. Two of these jumps purportedly concerned the former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. In one case, Basagio apparently jumped back to November 19, 1863, where he appeared at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the day just before Lincoln was to give his famous Gettysburg Address. Basagio says that in order to blend in at his destination he had been dressed in period clothes, disguised as a bugle boy, but that his shoes had been too big. Thinking that the ruse wouldn’t work because of the oversized shoes, he claims that he had then wandered away from the crowd, and that he was photographed at the time.

On a few occasions Basagio says that he was sent back to the Ford Theater on the night of Lincoln’s assassination, at one point even running across his own time-traveling self. Although he did not witness the assassination himself, he does claim to have heard the shot ring out and the subsequent panic and commotion from the crowd. All in all, Basagio claims he made around 8 time jumps utilizing several different technologies, such as the Tesla machine, a “plasma confinement chamber,” and a “jump room.” Rather than time-travel as many may perceive it, Basagio has said that it was more like branching out into alternate realities and timelines, of which he has explained:

It was like they were sending us to slightly different alternative realities on adjacent timelines. As these visits began to accumulate, I twice ran into myself during two different visits. After the first of these two encounters with myself occurred, I was concerned that my cover might be blown. Unlike the jump to Gettysburg, in which I was clutching a letter to Navy Secretary Gideon Welles to offer me aid and assistance in the event I was arrested, I didn’t have any explanatory materials when I was sent to Ford’s Theatre.

This technology has been refined and developed since its earlier days, claims Basagio, and he has related that at first there were some accidents, including a child who came through one of these portals without his legs. However, is safe now, and Basagio has said that one of the reasons he has come forward with this information is because he believes it to be something the public has a right to know about, and that teleportation or time travel technology could be used for the good of mankind. It is all very much in the vein of a sci-fi film, and should probably be taken with a healthy grain of salt, as this is the same man who claims that he also made several teleportation jumps to a secret base on Mars, accompanied by none other than Barack Obama himself. It is a damn strange and interesting yarn, though.

When it comes to time travel, why should the U.S. government have all the fun? The United Kingdom has also allegedly dabbled in such technologies, and this has been brought forward as recently as June of 2018, by a mysterious anonymous man who claims to have been in the employ of the British government. During his time there, he claims that he volunteered to test out time travel technology. During the experiment, he says he was paid €200,000 for the purpose of jumping forward in time to the year 2365 in order to learn about the future. The man said of the government’s use of time travel:

People in the Government aren’t exactly sure how things work; paradoxes can happen. All they know is that time travel is possible and we’ve figured out ways of doing it. I can tell you for a fact that time travel does exist within factions of the British Government.

So what did he see there in the future, you may find yourself asking. Well, the man claims that he materialized from his time jump atop a very tall futuristic skyscraper, although he is unsure of what city it was. All around him were swarms of all manner of flying vehicles, as well as buildings that were of a unique slanted design, which soared up to dizzying heights into the sky, and most bizarrely of all, strange robots and beings that may have been aliens. He said of the fantastical sight that met him thus:

On top of the skyscraper I saw various flying cars and modes of transportation that were travelling right by me. There were very long ones and very short ones, there were buses and cars, and I remember seeing a much higher form of air traffic above that, including aeroplanes that I have never seen before. I remember receiving a few strange looks from people in the cars that were looking at me. The buildings were all slanted for some reason. They were very tall, much taller than you would see in New York or Los Angeles. I remember seeing robots, humans and what appeared to be aliens. I don’t know if they were genetically modified humans or if they were aliens – but I remember seeing strange creatures with large eyes and almond-shaped heads. There were also very regular looking humans that you would think were any average joe today – but they were wearing very strange clothing.

Altogether the man claims to have spent 6 days in the future, which he describes as “the most memorable of my life. I had an amazing time.” During his conversations with the people of the future he says that he told them what year he was from and that they were not surprised at all, informing him that time travel would become widely used from the year 2028. It’s another very weird account, and whether it is real or not it is quite entertaining at the very least.

With such shadowy top secret projects, one may wonder what these governments think about these whistleblowers inconveniently coming forward with this classified information. Are they ignored? Are they trailed by mysterious agents like the Men in Black? According to one man, they face the risk of extermination and assassination. In July of 2018, a man calling himself simply “Noah” came forward to claim that he was a time traveler employed by an unnamed government, although he does have an American accent. According to Noah, he is from the year 2030, and was sent back with some colleagues on some unspecified mission. Sometime during the mission, he says, there was an accident, and they were subsequently intentionally stranded in the year 2018 due to their “incompetence,” after which they apparently became somehow separated.

The whole bizarre story apparently came out under hypnosis, with a video of the whole thing posted online to a channel called “Apex TV.” During the very odd interview, Noah claims that World War III will break out with North Korea, and that the government routinely strands in time or kills those who screw up or tell of what is really going on with time travel. In the video, a spaced-out looking Noah gives quite a cryptic account of events, and during the bizarre interview tells the hypnotist of this:

I know them enough that they will come and kill you guys if you said anything about this. I know how to keep my own. They would kill you fast. Trust me. It’s all your fault though. The government killed time travelers that spoke out. And I knew they wouldn’t be able to fend for themselves. I still can’t believe I got away with it.

It is uncertain what any of this really means, and one is left to wonder if this is a hoax, the product of a delusional imagination festering within a perhaps very troubled individual, or if he really is a time traveler. In the end there is no evidence to prove any of it either way, and that is the problem with all of these cases. Here we have looked at tales of dark government conspiracies and stories of time travel and the consequences of coming out with it, and it is all very dramatic and entertaining, but it ends up just being that- amusing stories, without any basis in verifiable truth. Are world governments secretly engaging in secretive time travel projects, even silencing those who come forward? Probably not, but then again that is what they would want us to think, isn’t it?