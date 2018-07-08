Russian Scientists Warn of Mutant Bacteria From Space

“The mutated bacteria showed high aggressiveness and resistance to antibiotics on their return to Earth.”

So, you may ask … why on Earth did Russian scientists bring these mutant bacteria back to Earth? For the answer, you have to attend the COSPAR 2018 convention being held July 12-22 in Pasadena, California. At this, the 60th anniversary of the first meeting of the International Committee for Space Research, the Russian scientists responsible for the mutant bacteria will present a paper about “Biorisk” (didn’t anyone look at the name before sending it back?), a 31-month experiment where eggs of crustaceans and African carp fish were sent to the International Space Station, placed in a container on the outside of it, exposed to 2.5 years of cosmic rays, brought back to Earth, hatched and then asked, “How did that make you feel?”

OK, the scientists had to figure that last part out themselves, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, which obtained an advance copy of the paper.

“In this way, it can be concluded that after the exposure of microorganisms to hostile conditions typical for the open cosmic space, the most resistant and aggressive strains survive.”

The results of the latest experiment confirmed what earlier tests found (yes, Biorisk has actually been on the ISS since 2005) — that bacteria such as Bacillus subtilis which spent time in space came back resistant to 6 out of 8 antibacterial products (no word on whether Purell was one of them – keep scrubbing!). The tougher eggs and embryos of other creatures were also more inclined to be the survivors, and they came back even stronger and more aggressive.

OK, we’ve heard enough. We believe. You can stop bringing the Biorisk mutants back to Earth … before it’s too late.

“The experiment is conducted to confirm the theory of panspermia. According to her, in space, spores of microorganisms are scattered, which move under the pressure of light rays, and falling into the sphere of gravity of the planet, settle on its surface and lay the beginning of the living on this planet. According to this theory, life could be brought to Earth from space. Probably the hit of living organisms of extraterrestrial origin with meteorites and cosmic dust.”

If you accept the idea of panspermia, then it’s too late. However, if you accept panspermia, then the life on Earth that descended from it should be better able to coexist with any life forms it encounters in space or from space — because we may all be related. Right? RIGHT?

If that’s the case, instead of fearing mutant space bacteria, we should welcome them to Thanksgiving dinners, family reunions and summer picnics. If they’re truly space-toughened, they should have no trouble with undercooked turkey or potato salad that’s been out in the sun too long.