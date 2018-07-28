The British Bigfoot as a Tulpa

Having written two articles on Tulpas this week (one on UFOs and the other on lake monsters), I thought: why not turn it into a three-part affair? So, that’s what I have done. This one is focused on Bigfoot. Or, at least, on the U.K. Bigfoot. I should stress that I certainly don’t believe that all “mystery apes” are Tulpas – or even anything remotely paranormal. The Yeren of China, and the Yeti of the Himalayas, may very well be surviving pockets of a massive ape that is believed to have become extinct hundreds of thousands of years ago. Its name: Gigantopithecus.

I’m also certain (or as certain as I can be) that the Orang-pendek of Sumatra is 100 percent flesh-and-blood and, in all likelihood, will be confirmed as real in the near future. As for Bigfoot of the United States…well…while most seekers of the creatures are convinced that the Bigfoot are unknown apes, there’s no doubt that there are some very weird aspects to the Bigfoot phenomenon in the States – such as the creatures vanishing in the blink of an eye, or being seen in the same time-frame and vicinity as UFOs. As I said, though, it’s the U.K. version I’m looking at today. But, first, a bit of background on the Tulpa phenomenon from Walter Yeeling Evans-Wentz (described as “…an American anthropologist, a scholar of Tibetan religions, and a Theosophist…”)

He said: “In as much as the mind creates the world of appearances, it can create any particular object desired. The process consists of giving palpable being to a visualization, in very much the same manner as an architect gives concrete expression in three dimensions to his abstract concepts after first having given them expression in the two-dimensions of his blue-print.”

Evans-Wentz added: “The Tibetans call the One Mind’s concretized visualization the Khorva (Hkhorva), equivalent to the Sanskrit Sangsara; that of an incarnate deity, like the Dalai or Tashi Lama, they call a Tul-ku (Sprul-sku), and that of a magician a Tul-pa (Sprul-pa), meaning a magically produced illusion or creation. A master of yoga can dissolve a Tul-pa as readily as he can create it; and his own illusory human body, or Tul-ku, he can likewise dissolve, and thus outwit Death. Sometimes, by means of this magic, one human form can be amalgamated with another, as in the instance of the wife of Marpa, guru of Milarepa, who ended her life by incorporating herself in the body of Marpa.”

Now, back to the U.K. Bigfoot. First and foremost, it must be noted that there are quite literally hundreds of reports on record. I have more than eighty such reports in my own files. Author and creature-seeker Neil Arnold has far more than a few such cases, too. As do numerous other researchers of the phenomenon in the U.K. And, most of the witnesses come across as highly credible. There are, however, significant problems: there is zero evidence in the fossil record that any kind of ancient, large ape has ever existed in the U.K. Plus, the United Kingdom is hardly what you could call large, but it has a population which is getting close to seventy million. In other words, if seven-to-eight-foot-tall apes are roaming around the U.K., we should surely have hard evidence by now. But, we don’t. We just have fleeting sightings of such beasts – and that’s all.

On top of that, there’s the fact that there is barely a U.K. case that doesn’t have a paranormal aspect attached to it. The “Man-Monkey” that haunts the woods surrounding England’s Shropshire Union Canal was first seen in January 1879 and is noted for its spectral – rather than physical – appearance. The “Beast of Bolam,” seen for several weeks in Northumberland, England in the early 2000s, was described by dozens of witnesses as being shadow-like. Eleven reports (to my knowledge) exist of sightings of a Bigfoot-type beast seen at the Castle Ring on the Cannock Chase, a heavily-wooded area in central England. And what might the Castle Ring be? It’s the remains of an Iron Age hill-fort. Sightings of Bigfoot-type animals (if “animals” is the right word to use) have been made near none other than Stonehenge, Wiltshire.

The Shug-Monkey of Cambridgeshire has on occasion been seen in Rendlesham Forest, England, which just happens to be the site of the U.K.’s most famous UFO encounter – which occurred in December 1980. The wilds of Devon (where Arthur Conan Doyle set most of his famous novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles) have been the site of a handful of encounters – one of which occurred at Lustleigh, Devon’s old mine-works. Lustleigh has a history of strange phenomena, such as large black cats and phantom black dogs with blazing red eyes.

That the U.K. Bigfoot is (a) often encountered near ancient sites; (b) described as being spectral, rather than physical; (c) seen where other strange animals roam; and (d) confronted at the “landing site” of the U.K.’s most famous UFO incident, places matters in a very weird light. Put all of these issues together and what we have is a creature that is clearly not a creature, after all. My money is on a Tulpa.