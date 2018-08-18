18.06 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Just over 30 years ago, Bishopville in South Carolina was visited by a strange and terrifying creature. On this episode we delve into the excellent research of Lyle Blackburn and discuss the disturbing encounters the local residents experienced.

We also take a look at the latest data from Dr. Edgar Mitchell’s FREE (Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial and Extraordinary Experiencers) and their international academic research study on UFO related Contact with Non Human Intelligence.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

