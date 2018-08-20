20.05 – MU Podcast

Join us on this episode as we venture into the mysterious region of Sedona and take a look at the menagerie of paranormal entities allegedly haunting the region. From Horse-cats to transmogrifying blue robed home intruders, Sedona truly is the a window area of high strangeness.

In our Plus+ extension we then discuss the dangers of believing channeled information and question the motivations of the begins behind it.

