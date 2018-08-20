20.06 – MU Podcast

Roll up, roll up! Come learn of the wonders of the Traveling Museum of the Paranormal & Occult! On this episode we chat with Greg and Dana Newkirk about the menagerie of haunted and cursed object they posses in their travelling museum. Hear stories of the Idol of Nightmares and discover why it’s not good to encounter the Crone of the Catskills.

In our Plus+ extension we keep the theme of haunted objects going as we take a look at Japanese Voodoo doll rituals and discuss the story of a woman who claims she was strangled by her possessed Cabbage Patch Doll.

Greg and Dana Newkirk

