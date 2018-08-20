20.07 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Journey five thousand years into the future on this episode as we follow the incredible shamanistic adventures of Hank Wesselman and learn of his encounters with the “Guardian Beings”.

Then in the huge Plus+ extension we cover the evil cult “Nxivm” and it’s sex-slave branding rituals that brain washed thousands.

