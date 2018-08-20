20.08 – MU Podcast

Veteran Crime Scene Investigator Paul Rimmasch joins us on this episode to discuss his new book “Fingerprints and Phantoms”. He describes some truly fascinating encounters first responders and public servants have had with the paranormal.

Then in our Plus+ extension we plunge into a world of conspiracy and shadow governments with the PROMIS affair, the BCCI banking scandal, and the strange deaths of two C.I.A agents.

