20.08 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:12:57 — 67.1MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Veteran Crime Scene Investigator Paul Rimmasch joins us on this episode to discuss his new book “Fingerprints and Phantoms”. He describes some truly fascinating encounters first responders and public servants have had with the paranormal.
Then in our Plus+ extension we plunge into a world of conspiracy and shadow governments with the PROMIS affair, the BCCI banking scandal, and the strange deaths of two C.I.A agents.
Links
- Paul Rimmasch
- Fingerprints and Phantoms: True Tales of Law Enforcement Encounters with the Paranormal and the Strange