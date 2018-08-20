20.09 – MU Podcast

In our increasingly chaotic modern lives it seems that we are becoming more disconnected from nature than ever. In this episode we discuss the concept of “Nature Deficit Disorder”, the possible benevolent intelligence of nature, and ultimately a pan-psychic theory which leads Rupert Sheldrake to question if the Sun is a conscious entity.

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a journey to Oak Island and discuss its alleged lost treasure and the possible phantom guardians that may be protecting it from ever being discovered.

