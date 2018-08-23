A ‘Mysterious Animal’ Mutilated Ten Sheep and Took Their Organs

There’s nothing quite like an old fashioned livestock mutilation to get the imagination going. For decades, reports of strange and unexplained injuries on dead animals have baffled ranchers and veterinarians alike, and have even attracted the attention of the FBI. Livestock mutilations and reports of UFOs sometimes go hand-in-hand, as unexplained lights often accompany these grisly discoveries. Often, mutilated animals are found drained of their blood, organs having been removed with high levels of precision. Even stranger, there are often no traces of blood or violence to be found surrounding the animals. What could be behind these mutilations?

If reports out of India are true, some type of “mysterious animal” may be responsible. Could an Indian version of the Chupacabra be on the loose? I sure hope so. Over the last year, several incidents of unexplained animal mutilations have rocked the countryside of India’s eastern state of Odisha, sending farmers into a panic. In some of the cases, the animals are reported as having been drained of their blood as in other mutilations.

The latest incident comes out of Bhanjanagar, Odisha, not far from where other mutilations have been reported. Witnesses claim ten sheep were found dead with their intestines missing. Some of the sheep were found in village streets, while others were killed and mutilated in their pens. After discovering his sheep, one local farmer reported finding “deep nail indentations on their neck parts pointing at a predator attack.” It is believed that the dead animals were dragged into the village streets after their brutal slaughter.

Local wildlife and forest officials are still investigating these brutal and unexplained killings, but have yet to identify a possible culprit other than claiming a “mysterious animal” is responsible. Anomalous big cat sightings are on the rise worldwide, with a few even reported in India. Might a large cat thought to be extinct or non-native to this area be responsible? We like to think of the natural world as a static background for our human activity, but all of that activity is met by opposite and equal reactions on the part of the animal kingdom and the rest of nature. Might endless human development be driving new predators into contact with livestock, or is something stranger happening here?