Floating ‘City of Angels’ Appears in the Sky in China

A video has surfaced on YouTube purporting to show a “glimpse of a celestial kingdom.” The video, posted to YouTube by conspiracy drivel channel The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, shows a group of Chinese tourists aboard a ferry or boat as a classic floating city in the sky seems to rise out of dense fog (probably more like smog). Some of the witnesses cry out “What is that?” as the entire boat pulls out their phones to capture the apparition.

The video is breathtaking at first. Several large spires seem to rise out of the fog, including one which looks almost like a massive statue or figure of an angel or similarly winged humanoid. Comments on YouTube of course broke down into cries of religious affirmation over what they see as the Devil playing tricks to deceive humankind, allegations of “FAKE NEWS!”, while many users seem to believe this an example of some new type of holographic projection technology similar to the long-rumored but never confirmed Project Blue Beam.

As with all YouTube videos of supposedly paranormal events, the clip is less than a minute and shaky so it’s hard to make too much of it. From what can be seen, the incident appears to be yet another example of a “Fata Morgana,” a particular type of seemingly floating mirage caused by thermal inversions which can bend rays of light as they pass through air layers of different temperatures.

For some reason – namely insanely large amounts of hot smog – China is often the site of these “floating city” apparitions. Several were caught on camera just last year, while one in 2016 brought up talk of parallel universes. UFO sightings are often attributed to Fata Morgana, while the classic legend of the Flying Dutchman ghost ship is believed to have been caused by these types of mirages.

It makes you wonder: how many wondrous or mysterious sightings throughout history can be attributed to Fata Morgana or similar phenomena? Could the entire UFO phenomenon be caused by an undiscovered type of optical mirage?

Let’s hope not. I want to hitch a ride off of this doomed rock as soon as I can, probes and all. Do your worst, you big-eyed weirdos, just get me out of here.