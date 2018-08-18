Footage Shows Strange Hulking Figure and Scorch Marks After UFO Sighting

What’s big, grey, and monstrous and scorches the earth when it walks? Alien invaders? A sasquatch begging for attention and upping the ante? A guy with a camera and too much time on his hands? I have no idea, but footage has emerged from Cordoba, Argentina showing what appears to be smoldering scorch marks that lead to a bizarre creature of some sort, either responsible for said burned spots, or upset that some jokers are lighting his field on fire in the name of amateur cinema.

The footage comes from a security guard named Eduardo who says he was finishing up his shift at night when he was small balls of light flying over a field nearby. When he went out to investigate he saw more than ten scorch marks in the field. The footage shows close-ups of the scorch marks as Eduardo walks into the field, accompanied by a dog, barking and clearly on edge. He lifts the camera and lets out an exclamation as the silhouette of a large figure rises from the grass and apparently begins to flee in the opposite direction. Eduardo does the same and runs back in the direction he came from. The video clip has an interview with Eduardo taken the next day, unfortunately it is in Spanish and the translation job is spotty at best. While it’s hard to make out exactly what he’s saying, the information that is there and the way in which he’s speaking suggests that, at the very least, Eduardo doesn’t know what he saw.

Eduardo says that the balls of light made the scorch marks. Which seems like an assumption on his part, but it would be logical. Interestingly, the scorch marks aren’t perfectly round. They have a shape that may be reminiscent of a “cloven-hoof.” There’s a phenomenon that’s been documented called “devil’s footprints” in which different sorts of cloven-hoof type tracks appear overnight. Could this be a video of whatever makes these so-called devil tracks? Previous accounts of devil’s footprint sightings make no mention of scorched ground, but perhaps this is the first time they’ve been seen so soon after creation.

UFO’s, burned marks on the ground, and bizarre figures are all phenomena that are closely linked with each other in paranormal lore. It’s not often that you get a video that shows a few pieces of evidence together. Is this one? Hard to say. Like almost every single piece of video “evidence” there’s problems. That’s not to discount Eduardo or his story, it’s simply a characteristic of the footage itself. The scorch marks are seen clearly, but the figure that shows up is heavily obscured against the backdrop of night. There’s also no footage of the lights that Eduardo says he saw. Obviously, people can’t be expected to be ready to film things at a second’s notice, but it would be fantastic if we could see that as well.

Maybe Bigfoot was just having a night off and roasting some hot dogs before he was so rudely interrupted.