Ghost Baby’s Face Seen in Multiple Photographs of Young Girl

The parents of a six-year-old girl from Somerset, England believe a mysterious baby face has been haunting their daughter for years. SomersetLive reports that Ms. Bond (real name withheld) has taken numerous photographs over the years which depict a “hair-raising image” of a baby’s face surrounding her own child’s face. Ms. Bond says she first noticed the alleged apparition on her child’s baby monitor and has since inadvertently photographed it near her daughter on multiple occasions:

It was at our home and I noticed the faces on her video monitor and immediately took pictures. It’s really freaky. I’ve had others say it’s her hair, while others have said they can’t see anything. But some have said it looks like a baby face. I have also found other photos of strange faces with her. But my daughter is not aware of these faces and is certainly not frightened by anything.

Check out some of the photographs for yourself. I don’t know about you, but you’d have to be a die-hard believer or seeker to see a ghost baby’s face in these images. Maybe I’m just jaded from seeing so many alleged photographs of ghosts which are nothing but shadows or some dude’s weird elbow.

While someone looking for a human face might see one in the photographs of the young girl, others might simply see a mass of hair, a play of light and shadow, or just random visual information. Pareidolia, the psychological phenomenon of perceiving familiar patterns in sensory stimuli even when they’re not there, is likely responsible for this case and many others like it. The infamous “face” on Mars, Jesus’ face appearing on toast or in clouds, and other cases of human-like faces appearing on inanimate objects can all be attributed to this phenomenon.

I have no doubts that it’s disturbing to believe your young daughter is being routinely followed around by a baby’s ghost, but this story likely reveals less about the paranormal or supernatural and more about our tendency to overlay our anthropocentric perspective onto the world around us. Perhaps it’s the way our brains are wired; babies can recognize faces while still in the womb, after all. How many alleged ghost, Bigfoot, or alien sightings are due to pareidolia or similar psychological phenomena?