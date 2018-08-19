Humanoid Alien Hitchhiker Filmed on Texas Highway

People have a lot of conflicting feelings about hitchhikers. Some strange person hanging out on the side of the highway, trying to get a ride in the car that you paid good money for. Who do they think they are? Then of course there are tons of urban legends—and probably a few actual cases—of unsuspecting motorists being terrorized by psychotic hitchhikers. On the other hand, it’s a nice thing to do for someone and in return you get the most valuable currency of all: ridiculous stories. Both of those possibilities are most likely ratcheted up to the extreme when it’s an extraterrestrial hitchhiker. That might be the case with some dashcam footage out of Texas this week, which shows a short, humanoid figure looking as generically like a “grey” alien as possible standing by the side of a highway in Texas. The alien in question has green-grey skin, a classic thin E.T. or man-in-black looking face, and, yep, it’s got the pointy ears too.

Here’s the clip. You can see this short little figure off to the right of the roadway with its arms outstretched in a very unnatural position. It’s got a green hue and looks equally like a lazy depiction of an extraterrestrial and a lazy depiction of an elf. Which, if this thing is actually one of those two creatures, would make a strong case for reality itself being pretty lazy. The driver was on a highway in Corsicana, Texas when they noticed the strange figure by the side of the road. The video was sent to MUFON for further analysis and investigation. According to the witness:

“Witnessed “person” walking, dressed strangely. When I passed and looked at my mirror, it was gone.”

So this alien fellow vanishes too. If this is an actual reptilian alien humanoid, a few questions arise. Where’s the ship? Why are you standing on the side of the road looking like you just want a hug? If you need a hug, or a ride, why’d you vanish? Are you just messing with this one guy in particular?

If it’s not an alien, and just a person dressed like they’re gunning for the “least creative” cosplay prize at ComicCon, a few questions still arise. Amazingly, they’re mostly the same questions.

Likely this is one of those “sightings” that we’ll never get anymore information on, unless there’s an actual invasion of little green men sometime in the near future, but something tells me I shouldn’t bet on that outcome. This is probably just a person in costume for one of the six trillion different reasons people like to put on costumes, and the person who filmed this will be haunted by it for the rest of their days.

Regardless, whether you’re an alien, an elf, a hitchhiking nerd, or just someone with too much time on your hands, I hope you get where you’re going, buddy.