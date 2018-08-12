Leaked Nimitz UFO Report Reveals Names of Sources

In September of 2017, a highly decorated F-18 pilot and expert in military aviation walked into a restaurant just across the Potomac River from Washington DC to attend a meeting that was supposed to be held in the strictest confidence. They were there to provide details for a document which eventually would become known as the 2004 USS Nimitz Pilot Report. On November 14th, 2004, off the coast of San Diego, this individual, along with a handful of other expert Navy pilots, engaged a 30 to 40 foot white elongated object that resembled a ‘Tic-tac’ mint. Uniform, smooth, with no wings or visible propulsion, the object made incredible and impossible maneuvers. It was, for lack of a better term, an unidentified flying object.

Days ago, a copy of the original unredacted 2004 Nimitz Pilot Report was leaked. It reveals the names and contact information of pilots involved in that incident, as well as the name of the unknown source who told their story in that restaurant.

This event, known as the 2004 Nimitz Incident, has made headlines around the world. Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars has significantly promoted this UFO case. A redacted version of the report was posted on their website in December 2017. It was featured on History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens” and in a 2017 New York Times article.

Last week, on August 7th, Twitter user @Jay09784691 posted several tweets concerning documents he found on a website belonging to To the Star’s National Security Affairs Advisor Christopher Mellon. Mellon was the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Intelligence in the Clinton and Bush Administrations and has served 20 years in the American federal government, primarily in counterintelligence, special operations, and security.

On August 9th, Australian archivist and researcher Keith Basterfield posted a summary of the items found on Mellon’s website. The contents included; an Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) briefing, a photograph of labeled compact discs, a photograph of a shipping package with the names of three individuals, three videos, Luis Elizondo’s resignation letter, and the original unredacted report of the Nimitz incident.

Mellon’s website, at the time of publication, is no longer accessible.

While much of the documentation leaked on Mellon’s website was relatively underwhelming, the release of the unredacted Nimitz report is inexcusable. Regardless of one’s personal position towards Mellon or To the Stars, confidential information, such as the names of pilots, their call signs, personal telephone numbers and even home addresses are now loose on the internet. Two of the names in the report, Cmdr. David Fravor and Cmdr. Jim Slaight, have already come out publicly stating that they were piloting F-18’s during the Nimitz incident. However, the main source and the other four Navy officers have not yet done so.

There is significant speculation regarding why these documents were posted. It is unknown at this time if Mellon posted these files purposefully, by accident, if there was a technical glitch, or if his website was hacked. At the time of publication, both Mellon and To the Stars have not responded to requests for comment.

At time of publication, the unredacted Nimitz document has only surfaced in a few private Facebook groups and private forums. Fortunately, most of those in possession of the document have respectfully redacted the names of those pilots who wish to remain anonymous. In situations such as this, privacy and anonymity are paramount. It must be respected, and we can only hope that everyone who possesses these files now will protect the rights of those individuals named in the report. As the UFO community, it seems to be our job to keep secrets now, because those who do possess them, clearly have trouble doing so.