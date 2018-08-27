“Little Men” on a Mystery-Filled Mountain

As a follow-on to my recent article, “The Berwyn Mountains’ UFO: A Case That Never Dies,” I thought I would share with you the account of a woman named Anne Owen. She has an interesting story to relate, which may have some connection to the alleged crash of a UFO on the aforementioned mountains in North Wales on the night of January 23, 1974. Anne begins: “We had bought two, derelict, four-hundred-year-old cottages which we were converting. This was on a mountain above Trefriw and Llanrwst near the River Conwy. We’d taken a caravan up and a horse, as well, and our two children. We had a friend of ours visiting us at the time – a lecturer and mathematician from Toronto University – and we converted a small barn into a bit of a house with a window for him. We were in the caravan with the children, as we couldn’t move into the cottages yet. That night – January twenty-three – the horse was very restless, so we put him near our caravan. But later in the night he started rocking the caravan and was in a terrible state.”

Anne continues: “Then we suddenly saw this thing outside the window. It was like a white ball, very slow-moving. It was difficult to know how far away from us it was as it was pitch black outside, but it looked about two or three feet wide. Then suddenly there was an enormous bang, absolutely colossal. At first, we thought it had hit the place where our friend was. Luckily it didn’t hit him, so we weren’t actually sure where it had hit. But in the morning, our friend was outside looking at a rowan tree that had been forced out of the ground. What was strangest of all was that the tree had been stripped of all its bark and had been up-rooted and thrown four hundred feet.”

Things proceeded to get very weird: “The only other person who was local to us was an old lady who was staring at it too. Well, she came up to me and said that she’d been woken by the bang. She also lived on the mountain and had gone to her bedroom window and had seen these ‘little men’ that were very small and all dressed in black – about three to four foot tall. She thought, because she’d seen the military on the mountain before that this was something to do with them. But she found it rather odd that they were so small. She described a ‘little gathering’ of them, about four or five, very, very early in the morning and near where the tree was. But she said that they didn’t look too different, only smaller. When she went down to the village to tell the story, everyone thought that she was mad and then when we asked her again she wouldn’t talk about it anymore. Although we did know of people in Trefriw who had had their windows broken by this thing.”

Anne expands further: “We had a group of people come from Cardiff University and they started to photograph the tree and all around it. They said they had had some instances of UFOs in the area and had been ‘sent to investigate’ what had taken place. This happened within one day of this taking place. They sent us a photograph that showed a white cylinder where the tree had stood and that wasn’t there when the picture was taken – you couldn’t see it with the naked eye. They asked us if we knew what it was, but we had no idea.”

Anne closes her account: “The oddest thing of all, though, was how the people from the university knew what had happened. They were in their forties and fifties then; so they weren’t students. But the day before and the day after this happened a weird mist came down out of nowhere. This was nothing like a normal mist and I still remember it now. I wish I had the answers to it all, but all I can do is tell you what I remember.”

And there will still be more to come on the controversial issue of what did – or didn’t – happen on the night of January 23, 1974.