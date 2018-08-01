Physicists Claim The Great Pyramid of Giza Focuses Electromagnetic Energy

The Great Pyramid of Giza remains one of the world’s most enduring sources of mystery. For thousands of years, the Great Pyramid has stood in the desert of what is now El Giza, Egypt to serve as a monument to the ingenuity and technical prowess of its builders. After its construction, the Great Pyramid bore the distinction of the world’s tallest man-made structure for close to 4,000 years. Not bad for an oversized mortuary.

One of the reasons the pyramids remain mysterious is the fact that there is still significant disagreement over how the pyramids could have been constructed with the materials and methods available at the time. Aside from the mystery over how the pyramids at Giza were built, there is the longstanding suspicion that the pyramids might have some unknown purpose or function which has been lost to history. Hidden structures and voids continue to be discovered within the pyramids, leading some to speculate that perhaps the pyramids still might contain more than meets the eye despite the countless research projects and excavations conducted on them over the years.

To build on that speculation, a new study conducted by an international team of physicists has concluded that the chambers inside the Great Pyramid might actually be capable of capturing and focusing electromagnetic energy. According to the authors, their research has “revealed that the Pyramid’s chambers can collect and concentrate electromagnetic energy for the both surrounding conditions” and “shown that basically the Pyramid scatters the electromagnetic waves and focuses them.” The study has been published in the Journal of Applied Physics.

While this study sounds like it might hint at further high strangeness surrounding the ancient Egyptians, researchers found that only electromagnetic radiation within a specific, narrow wavelength has the ability to resonate within the Pyramid. Furthermore, this discovery is purely theoretical, having been discovered through the use of advanced simulations. As scientific supervisor and coordinator of the research Dr. Andrey Evlyukhin points out in a press release, “due to the lack of information about the physical properties of the pyramid, we had to use some assumptions.” Still, he notes that “with these assumptions made, we obtained interesting results that can find important practical applications.”

It remains unknown if the ancient Egyptians who built the Great Pyramid were aware of this unique feature – or even if they knew what electromagnetic radiation was at all. While theories alleging the ancient Egyptians possessed technology or scientific knowledge far more advanced than what we know are often thrown around, we’ve yet to discover any concrete evidence supporting such claims. Could it be possible that ancient cultures possessed technology as advanced or even more advanced than our own? Who knows what we might find in the ground if we dig deep enough.