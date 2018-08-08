Production Begins on ‘Roswell’ TV Reboot

UFOs are SO hot right now. The US government’s quasi-official acknowledgement in December last year that aerial craft of unknown origin are real and continue to be secretly studied has reignited mainstream media interest in the subject—and this interest extends to the entertainment industry.

Hollywood is hoping to capitalize on the public’s newfound willingness to believe that “the truth is out there” with two major projects set for release in 2019, both co-produced by self-described “UFOlogist” Steven Spielberg: A Men in Black spinoff movie starring Chris Hemsworth (the filming of which caused some disruption in London last week), and a reboot of the popular 1990s teen sci-fi series, Roswell.

The new TV show, titled Roswell, New Mexico, will again be adapted from the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz and will draw narrative inspiration from the rich tapestry of UFO lore. It has been developed by Carina Adly Mackenzie for The CW and is set to debut as a mid-season entry during the 2018–19 television season. Controversially, it may even offer some mild Trump-era political commentary, specifically on the thorny topic of immigration. Here’s the official show blurb…

After returning to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect, but when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him.

Roswell, New Mexico is a co-production between Bender Brown Productions, CBS Television Studios, Warner Bros. Television, and Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The cast includes Liz Ortecho, Nathan Parsons, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino.

The show’s pilot episode is already in the bag after being filmed in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico last year. The rest of the series will begin filming on August 13, 2018 and will take place in Las Vegas, and Santa Fe.

As for the Men in Black spinoff, director F. Gary Gray’s London-based MIB is due for release on June 14, 2019.