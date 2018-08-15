Roswell, UFOs, and “Worrisome” Words

Kevin Randle has a new article online right now. Its title is “The Decline of Roswell.” It’s on the matter of who, within the U.S. military, should have been briefed on what happened outside of Roswell, New Mexico in the summer of 1947, if indeed a UFO had crashed there. Kevin states that the late ufologist Karl Pflock discovered a “…document that reported on the Scientific Advisory Board Conference held on March 17 – 18, 1948, in the Pentagon. Colonel Howard McCoy was discussing Project Sign, the number of reports they had received, suggesting that there was something important going on. He said, ‘I can’t tell you how much we would give to have one of those crash in an area so that we could recover whatever they are.'”

Given that Colonel McCoy was the intelligence-officer at the Air Materiel Command and to Wright Field, Ohio (the very place where, supposedly, dead aliens from the Roswell site were secretly taken), then he should have known about – and he should have been briefed on – the crash of a UFO. McCoy’s words, though, suggest he knew zero about a UFO crash – anywhere. Kevin says of this: “Here’s where we stand on this. The documentation that does exist, that came from identified government sources, signed by the men involved who we are able to vet, suggest that they know nothing of crash recovered debris. Being who they were and what their jobs were, they would have known and the discussion would take a different track.”

Kevin continues: “For those believing Roswell involved the crash of an alien spacecraft, this has to be worrisome. It is arrayed against testimony that suggests otherwise. The problem is that it is just testimony and over the years much of that testimony has been found to be inaccurate. The longer we investigate the more of these testimonies have fallen by the wayside.”

All of this brings to mind an important question: how could something so significant have occurred near Roswell, but a man of Colonel McCoy’s standing and important connections apparently knew nothing about it? Well, it’s important to note that this is only relevant to those ufologists working on the assumption that what happened at Roswell, New Mexico involved aliens. Maybe, something of deep concern did indeed happen on the Foster Ranch, Lincoln County in the summer of 1947; something that was of national security proportions, and which McCoy knew all about. But, something that had nothing to do with flying saucers. Would Colonel McCoy have shared such a thing with others who may not have had a need-to-know about Roswell? Surely not. After all, consider this: the subject matter of the McCoy documentation was just flying saucers. As a good intelligence operative, he would hardly have brought up sensitive, secret military projects (and related crashes of military vehicles) in a debate only about saucers.

It’s worth noting that a great deal of controversial and highly secret programs were underway in the post-Second World War era, much of it undertaken in New Mexico – where the Roswell event occurred. Flying saucers, in other words, weren’t the only odd things soaring around the skies of the southwest. Back in 2012, I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe, titled “UFOs: a Controversial Time-Line.” It gave a number of examples of how, and why, we should be open-minded to the possibility that what came down outside of Roswell was a craft attached to a highly secret program. Not of aliens, but of us. As I noted in that article: “During the latter stages of the Second World War, the Japanese military is working to perfect highly advanced balloons as a weapon of war – to the extent that on 4 June 1945, a Japanese military spokesman states that the launches of its ‘Balloon Bombs’ of the previous few months are merely precursors for something far more dangerous, including large-scale attacks with ‘death-defying Japanese’ manning the balloons.”

I continued: “At the close of hostilities, scientific, aviation and medical experts from Japan and Germany are secretly brought to the United States – via Operation Paperclip and its Japanese equivalent – where human experimentation and advanced aircraft research continues unabated and under the strictest security. As President Clinton’s Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments notes: At least 1,600 scientists and their dependents were recruited and brought to the United States by Paperclip and its successor projects through the early 1970s.”

I also stated: “In the summer of 1947 and against this backdrop of (a) nuclear and biological tests on human subjects; (b) revolutionary aircraft programs; and (c) an influx of senior scientific, medical and aviation experts into the United States from Japan and Germany, a series of events and accidents occur in New Mexico that collectively become known as The Roswell Incident.”

So, where am I going with all of this? Well, I’ll tell you. There’s no doubting the fact that Colonel McCoy’s words have a negative and troubling impact on Roswell – but only if what happened at Roswell was extraterrestrial. We must be aware of this: In 1948, Colonel McCoy was specifically and only talking about, and commenting on, not having any knowledge of a crashed saucer. He was very particular on what he was talking about. If, however, what happened at Roswell was highly-classified, but completely unconnected to the UFO phenomenon – and the colonel knew this – there would be no reason at all for him to complicate matters by bringing up the Roswell affair in what was just a UFO debate. Simply because, as a military project, the Roswell incident would have had no bearing on the UFO phenomenon. We could argue that the only people who have turned the 1947 incident into a spacecraft event are us, the UFO community.

Colonel McCoy may not have known about a flying saucer crash at Roswell, but he may well have known about something else that came down at Roswell – and that it was terrestrial, highly-classified and very controversial. But, which had absolutely no relevance to the issues discussed in the March 1948 meetings in the Pentagon. So, he didn’t bring it up. There is not a single reason why he would have.

Perhaps, the goal should now be to search for just about any and all documents that concern Colonel McCoy, that were prepared by and for him, and that cover July 1947 onward. Maybe, some interesting data will surface…but it may not be relevant to flying saucers.