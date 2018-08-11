Strange Visitors and Altered States

The Black Eyed Children, Women in Black, MIB, and more: what do they all have in common? Well, on more than a few occasions the witnesses are in distinctly altered states when something unearthly and unknown enters their environments. We’ll begin with the Black Eyed Children. I have enough cases on file to allow me to conclude that many incidents involving the BEC don’t occur in what we would call a normal state of awareness.

In my forthcoming book, Paranormal Parasites (available in just a few weeks from now), I refer to the case of a man named Martin, who I had the good fortune to meet. As I note in the book: “Martin got the shock of his life when he was confronted by a boy and a girl – both around eleven or twelve years of age and with large, black, eerie-looking eyes. The girl was dressed in jeans and a long-sleeved black top, while the boy had the almost-ubiquitous black hoodie. Both looked sickly and scrawny and is if they needed a hearty meal in them. Little did Martin know that this was exactly what they were there for…

“…Martin said that when the girl said they were homeless and needed something to eat, it all seemed very much like a ruse – as if they had spoken the words time and time again. It was like a carefully-crafted scheme on their part. Most disturbing of all, for a few moments Martin felt transfixed – almost hypnotized – by those large, black eyes. Indeed, he told me that he could not understand why he did not quickly shut the door at the sight of those terrible eyes. Martin could only say that it was if he was somehow being prevented from shutting the door on the pair. One might be justified in saying Martin had been placed in a state of full-blown mind-control…”

A careful look at the experiences of Albert Bender – the man who largely began the MIB phenomenon – demonstrates that some of his encounters clearly occurred when he was in a state of hypnagogia. Or, sleep paralysis, as it’s also known. In 1956, Gray Barker (writer, publisher, teller of tall tales, and a promoter of often-skewed facts) wrote a book on Bender’s experiences. Its title: They Knew Too Much About Flying Saucers. Six years later, Barker published Bender’s very own book on his confrontations with the Men in Black: Flying Saucers and the Three Men. A strange story, it told of Bender’s alleged encounters with hot, alien space babes, the sinister MIB, and a trip to Antarctica. While Barker was known for bending the truth, he made a statement in 1980 that suggests Barker knew that Bender’s encounters were not just weird, but really weird. He told ufologist Jerry Clark: “If I’d been there in his room while he was in ‘Antarctica,’ maybe I would have seen him lying in his bed in a trance [italics mine].”

Then, there is a certain experience that the late Terence McKenna described. While in the Amazon Jungle in the 1960s, McKenna took a trip of a very weird kind. One of his contacts in the area suggested that he – McKenna – should “watch a portion of the sky where, reportedly, a UFO might appear.” McKenna soon saw a weird-looking cloud appeared on the horizon, and which quickly mutated into a classic 1950s-era Flying Saucer. McKenna later said of the experience: “I recognized this thing. It looked like the end cap of a Hoover vacuum cleaner; exactly the same fake saucer as in George Adamski’s photos. This thing flew right over my head, and it was as phony as a three-dollar bill. I knew it was a fake.”

Micah Hanks says: “Many of the shamanic cultures around the world who use DMT-rich snuffs and teas in their rituals describe entities they meet while taking the stuff. Similarly, test subjects in various DMT studies, including those of Rich Strassman, report meeting similar ‘beings.’ And common to both groups are haunting consistencies between descriptions of these entities. In fact, some believe these beings could even be ‘inter-dimensional ambassadors’ which come to meet pyschonauts in the sub-space realm that lingers between reality and whatever people experiencing a DMT trip tend to end up visiting.”

On top of that, there is the case of Peter Beckman, who had an encounter with two grim-looking MIB – around fifty years ago – while he was on mescalin. In the 1970s Shirely Cromartie, who worked in the Nixon administration, had her very own encounter with a Woman in Black, but when she was clearly not in a normal state of mind and when she had been clandestinely dosed with something by the WIB. You can find the Cromartie story here, and the Beckman one here.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that I have reports on file that involved people who had encounters with the MIB and the BEC, and which had one, almost-identical aspect attached to all of them. It’s this: the supernatural entities appeared to be very surprised that the witnesses could see them. It was as if being in an altered state gave the people the ability to access a bizarre realm and its equally bizarre creatures; something they would not normally see. And the entities themselves, in some cases, it seems, were not prepared for the face-to-face encounter, either. This has led more than a few people to suggest to me that all of these things chiefly exist in a very strange state of reality to that in which we exist. But, that on occasion, psychedelic drugs, altered states of minds, DMT, the sleep state, and more, may well give us an occasional, amazing insight into a world beyond ours and which is largely inaccessible. But, not always inaccessible…